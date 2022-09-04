Bahia performances: Mugni commands comeback with goal and assist against Tombense | Bahia

Lucas Mugni was Bahia’s face in the 3-1 victory over Tombense, on Saturday night, in a game valid for the 28th round of Serie B of the Bahia Championship. The Argentine guaranteed the joy of the Fonte Nova Arena with a goal and an assist for Vitor Jacaré, responsible for the other ball in the net (watch the best moments above).

Mugni had been placed on the bench in the defeat to Ponte Preta and showed Enderson that he deserves to be among Bahia’s starters. Back in the starting eleven, the Argentine created chances at different moments of the game and took the spotlight at Arena Fonte Nova.

First he secured the tie on penalty kick. Then, he served Jacaré with a beautiful assist to confirm the tricolor turn.

At 8 min of the 2nd half – penalty goal by Mugni do Bahia against Tombense

Who left something to be desired was Ignacio. The defender, who has been prominent in Bahia’s defensive system, failed to score a goal by allowing Galdino to pass, who was free to swing the net.

Bahia is now preparing for a sequence of games away from home against Criciúma and Sport. The first of them is scheduled for next Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Heriberto Hülse Stadium, in Santa Catarina.

Check out the notes of Bahia players below.

Back in the starting lineup, he was the best on the field this Saturday. The Argentine created plays and gave good passes to Davó and Goulart, who were unable to convert the shots into a goal. When he needed to go to the lime mark, he converted an important penalty for Bahia. Then he even assisted Jacaré to turn the game around.

Between decisions and technical actions, he missed everything he was entitled to in the first half. But he continued on the field in the second half and scored the turning point.

He moved well in Bahia’s attack and flirted with a good performance. He missed the goal. Goulart hit the crossbar twice against Tombense.

It wasn’t much demanded during the game and he missed the crucial shot of the goal scored by Tombense. Ignacio hesitated in marking and allowed Galdino to score the goal behind his back.

See the notes of the other players: