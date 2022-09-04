Base: Botafogo draws with Fluminense and wins on penalties in Xerém for Carioca Sub-17 and Sub-15

O Botafogo scored four points out of six possible against the Fluminense this Saturday morning (3), at CT Vale das Laranjeiras, in Xerém, for Under-15 Carioca Championship and Under-17. In both games, there was a tie in normal time and an alvinegra victory on penalties for the extra point.

In the first game, for Carioca Sub-15, the classic ended in a 0-0 tie, but Botafogo got the best on penalties, winning 4-2. The result kept Botafogo in fourth place in the Guanabara Cup, with 10 points.

In the bottom game, Botafogo’s under-17 team lost 2-0, but managed to equalize with goals from Fabiano and, in stoppage time, Kayke. In the penalty shootout, Fogão won by 6 to 5, got the extra point and surpassed the rival in the classification, taking the third league, with 13 points.

In the next round, Botafogo will face Vasco, next Saturday, at CEFAT, at 9 am (under-15) and 11 am (under-17). The under-17 kids from Glorioso, however, will play next Thursday for the Brazilian Championship of the category, again against Fluminense, at 15h, in Xerém.

Under-15 Carioca Championship ⭐️ This Saturday morning (3/9), Botafogo drew goalless with Fluminense, in Xerém. In the penalty shootout for 1 extra point, Alvinegro won 4-2. Glorioso continues in 4th place with 10 points conquered. 📸: Fabio de Paula / BFR pic.twitter.com/SfzP5Abkhl — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 3, 2022