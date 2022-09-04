Before becoming a saint for healing a child, Pope John Paul I is beatified in Rome | World

Pope John Paul I was proclaimed blessed this Sunday (4), in a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. He died at age 65, on September 29, 1978, just 33 days after becoming pontiff.

Beatification is one of the steps for someone to become a saint in the Catholic Church. To reach this stage, it is proved that the “candidate” performed some miracle – in the case of John Paul I, he is credited with curing, in 2011, an Argentine girl who suffered from malignant refractory epilepsy.

The next ceremony for the Pope to be considered a saint is his canonization.

This Sunday, Pope Francis, who presided over the beatification mass, commented on the Gospel of the day and quoted John Paul I. In a translation of the “Vatican News”, he said:

“We ourselves are the object, on God’s part, of a love that is not extinguished. It is not extinguished: it never disappears from our life, it shines on us and illuminates even the darkest nights. To love, even if it costs the cross of sacrifice , silence, incomprehension, loneliness, annoyance and persecution'”.

He also extolled the goodness of the new blessed:

“With a smile, Pope Luciani [nome de nascimento de João Paulo I] managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. It is beautiful a Church with a cheerful, serene and smiling face, which never closes its doors, which does not exacerbate hearts, which does not complain or hold grudges, which is not angry or impatient, does not present itself with rude manners, does not suffer from nostalgia for the past, falling into ‘setback'”.

The RFI agency claims that, according to the postulants, the beatification “restored the historical truth” about Pope John Paul I. His sudden death surprised the world and triggered conspiracy theories about the causes of death, such as that he had been poisoned. not to fight the Vatican’s financial corruption.

Subsequently, medical reports stated that he died of a heart attack.