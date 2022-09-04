Benja points out a problem at Palmeiras and criticizes Abel Ferreira’s stance

Credit: Disclosure

Palmeiras was 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino, Saturday, in Bragança Paulista. With an eye on the decisive game with Athletico, in Libertadores, Abel Ferreira decided to use a reserve team. In the second half, with the adverse score, the Portuguese gradually placed their holders.

With Merentiel, the São Paulo team reached the tie and, by a little, didn’t get the comeback at the end of the match. On social media, Palmeiras fans were scolded by the choice of coach. The result could make the team lose a little more of its advantage over Flamengo.

So too thinks Benjamin Back, who disapproved of Abel Ferreira’s decision. Despite considering Palmeiras the favorite for the title, the presenter draws attention to the short cast.

“I still think that Palmeiras will be the Brazilian champion, they have a team, but they are in a difficult moment. It’s taking a tumble. Palmeiras is taking a dip, missing a squad. Leila Pereira, who criticized the good and cheap, replaced the pieces with some dubious signings. Common, normal players, some even technically weak”, says Benja.

“I didn’t understand Abel Ferreira’s stance. In the same way that I praise, I can also criticize. For me, he went wrong against Red Bull Bragantino. If you want to save a starter, you don’t even take it to the game, why take it? Did you put it on the bench to put Dudu, Rony and Zé Rafael at the time of trouble? Is it to save or not to save? Would you only save if you had won? It’s wrong. And another thing, Abel, you have Navarro, Flaco López, Tabata, can’t you give Endrick a chance? What will you wait for? If Palmeiras loses the title, does he leave for Europe when he turns 18? Heck, give the kid a chance, even more than Palmeiras don’t have options today. They have a good, strong team, but not a robust squad like Flamengo”, he adds.

Abel makes a mystery at Libertadores

At the press conference, the coach was asked about Raphael Veiga’s situation. In the first game, in Curitiba, the midfielder had an ankle sprain and is a doubt for Tuesday.

– Let’s wait for Tuesday. Then you will know if Veiga plays, if another one plays. Since the beginning of the year I said that this season was going to test our physical limits, so let’s see what happens. We have to recover our players well. I believe that we have a whole team to be able, on Tuesday, to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of reaching the final.

How is it?

With this tie, Palmeiras goes to 51 points, but can see the difference for the competitors decrease. If Flamengo beat Ceará, the distance becomes five points