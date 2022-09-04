Best Netflix movies 2022: See the updated list

Choosing a movie to watch can be a challenging task, especially in Netflix, which is constantly releasing new content. That’s why we’ve separated here the best Netflix movies that will make you laugh, laugh and get emotional. Check out:

Best Netflix Movies 2022. | Photo: Reproduction.

1. Continuity to Love

Continuity to Love it’s the novel that has been the talk of the last few weeks. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and starring Sofia Carson (Descendants) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella 2021), the film has a breathtaking story and heart-warming original music.

Here’s the synopsis provided by Netflix:

A singer marries a military man about to go to war for convenience, but a tragedy turns this facade relationship into reality. Netflix official website

2. Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is a true Netflix phenomenon. The film, made famous by its strong cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, etc.), satirizes denialism.

And while the comedy wasn’t very well received by critics, who gave it low marks, calling the film “weak”, it’s worth checking out, at least to see the masters of acting in action.

Read the Netflix synopsis:

Two astronomers discover a deadly comet heading towards Earth and set out on a media tour to warn humanity. But nobody seems to care much. Netflix official website

3. Parallel Mothers

Parallel Mothers is a drama that deserves to be watched. It talks about two mothers who have children on the same day and end up creating a bond that transforms their lives.

The film was nominated for two Oscars, won the best actress award for Penélope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for a Goya.

See the synopsis:

Two single mothers meet in the hospital, give birth on the same day, and form a bond that transforms their lives. Netflix official website

4. Unforgivable

Unforgiven is a drama starring Sandra Bullock that also has Viola Davis in the cast. The film talks about rehabilitation, responsibility, perspectives and second chances.

Read the synopsis:

Freed from prison and without society’s pardon, a woman convicted of murder decides to look for the sister she left behind. Netflix official website

5. The Night of Fire

the night of fire is the new movie in the Netflix catalog based on the book “Pray for the Stolen Women”, by Jennifer Clement. Tatiana Huezo’s Mexican feature was chosen to represent Mexico at the 2022 Oscars and was one of the favorites to take the Best International Film Award this year.

The film, which is available now on Netflix, is quite poetic and sad, it’s the kind of story that spends days hammering in your head.

Check out the synopsis provided by Netflix:

In a mountainous region of Mexico that is controlled by the drug cartel, three girls look for ways to deal with the violence and fears that haunt their lives. Netflix official website

6. What would it be like if…?

Another novel to sweeten the list! How would it be if… it’s the movie of the moment. On social networks, it is possible to follow the uproar of those who have already watched.

Starring Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet, the film has romance to give and sell, following two love stories, in different possibilities.

The film is light, fun and makes you think. See the synopsis:

Natalie takes a pregnancy test the night of her college graduation, but that act will split her life into two parallel realities. What will the future hold? Netflix official website

_______________________________

By Bianca Sousa – Speak!