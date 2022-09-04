Beyoncé reaches 41 inspiring and empowering other black women

Singer, producer, actress, businesswoman, dancer and director, there are many attributions given to Beyonce. Regarded as one of the greatest artists of all time, she reaches age 41 stronger than ever, inspiring and empowering other women of color. With their latest album ‘RENAISSANCE’Queen B showed once again that freedom remains one of the main themes in their compositions. “I didn’t see many black women sitting at board tables, so I had to build my own board. And then I invited the best to have a seat at my table, hiring women, men and the most talented people.”she said in 2020.

Beyoncé for ‘RENAISSANCE’. Photo: Parkwood Entertainment / Disclosure.

From the beginning of her career, Beyoncé has always preached the power of women’s wrestling. The centerpiece of the group Destiny’s Child, she was responsible for creating, still in the year 2000, the iconic track ‘Independent Women (Pt. I), highlighting the creative, personal and commercial independence of women. Years later, she launched her solo career with the iconic album ‘Dangerously In Love’ (2003), openly bringing topics related to pleasure and free feeling in the popular world. A lot of history, a lot of records and a lot of work has gone by over the last 20 years, but Queen B has remained focused on promoting the beauty and power of black history. Her struggles have been gaining depth from 2013 onwards, when she went on to release productions such as ‘Flawless’ (2013), then the iconic ‘Formation’ (2016), ‘Freedom’ (2016), ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (2019), ‘Black Parade’ (2020) and many others.

At 41 years old, Beyoncé occupies a unique space within the industry. We often see other great black women like Viola Davis, Serena Williams, Issa Rae and Michelle Obama, paying tribute to the owner of ‘Lemonade’. Somehow, like these great personalities, hundreds of thousands of black women feel represented by the impact, career or legacy created – and constantly renewed – by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé for ‘RENAISSANCE’. Photo: Parkwood Entertainment / Disclosure.

His latest album ‘RENAISSANCE’ showed the world that she’s still at the top of the charts. More than that, he showed that she still owns her own narratives. “Dancing in the mirror and kissing my scars because I love what they did. She’s a god, she’s a hero, she’s survived everything she’s been through. Confident, dammit, she’s slutty. May I suggest that you don’t play with my sister because she is comfortable“, she sings in ‘COZY’.

More than awards or the constant records in her career, Beyoncé knows that, at the end of the day, the positive impact she has on the lives of millions of people around the world becomes the most important element in her image and in her history.

