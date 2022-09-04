‘Black Adam’ joins Justice Society members in never-before-seen poster for the adaptation; Check out!

A Twitter fan page dedicated to films from A.D released a beautiful new poster of ‘black adam‘, which brings the villain lived by Dwayne Johnson along with members of the Justice Society.

WOW! #BlackAdam New official promo art for Black Adam pic.twitter.com/gJ2fUTDPFj — DCVERSE (@DCverse1) June 21, 2022

To familiarize fans with the characters of the adaptation, the DC Comics is developing a comic book series called ‘The Justice Society Files‘, centered on the members of the Justice Society.

Scheduled for release in July, the comics are written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Kaare Andrews.

The first edition will be dedicated to the Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge) and will be on sale in July 5th.

Remembering that the film hits national cinemas on october 20the day before the US premiere.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film will also introduce the members of the Justice Society: Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (‘Shallow waters‘), the feature will take place in the same universe as ‘Shazam!‘.

