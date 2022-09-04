Botafogo: Rafael takes a blow to the head, sinks and doctor demands replacement; player wanted to stay

Rafael had to be substituted in the 18th minute of the first half of the game between Botafogo and Strengththis Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championship. The player had a head-on collision with Thiago Galhardo and appeared to have a quick faint.

The doctor Gustavo Dutra examined Rafael and asked for a replacement, complying with concussion protocol. There was, at first, a sinking in the face. The side, however, refused to leave and tried to stay on the field.

The doctor had to demand the departure and teammates like Gatito Fernández and Marçal went to convince Rafael, who will have to undergo tests.

Lucas Mezenga, defender, was the substitute, coming in improvised on the right side.

