Botafogo visits Fortaleza, seeks first victory in the second round of the Brazilian and moves away from the Z-4

Threatened by the proximity of the relegation zone, the Botafogo visit the Strength this Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE), for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. Glorioso still haven’t won in the second round, coming from a 1-0 defeat to Flamengo and are just two points away from the relegation zone. A different reality from that experienced by the people of Ceará, who scored 1-0 at São Paulo, at Morumbi, and reached 30 points, farther from the sticking area. The team won the last five duels for the Brasileirão.

Luís Castro, coach of Botafogo, bets on the strength of work to get the team out of this situation in the Brazilian Championship. In their view, Botafogo people need to seek to get out of the proximity of the sticking area.

“I believe that Botafogo needs to look up. It will be the strength of our work that will get us out of this situation. Our worthiness. It was looking up that I left the fourth division as a coach to play in the Champions League,” he said.

The big news at Botafogo will be striker Tiquinho Soares, who will be listed after recovering from a muscle problem and could debut. But he must start at the bank. The absence is on account of the right-back Saravia, suspended for accumulation of yellow cards. Rafael should take the vacancy. Other changes can happen, but the tendency is for the Portuguese to maintain the base that played against Flamengo.

On the side of Fortaleza, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda managed to put in the players’ heads the need to think game by game. This has been decisive in the team’s reaction to the competition.

“We have to think game by game, thinking about each opponent at once. We know that we are still very close to that zone of confusion. We know we have a great coach and a great team. In addition, the crowd has been supporting us a lot”, said defender Titi.

For this game Juan Pablo Vojvoda has no problems to start his team. So he should repeat the lineup that beat São Paulo in the last round. However, he will only disclose the team minutes before the confrontation.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA-CE X BOTAFOGO-RJ

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: September 4, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison, Lucas Sasha and Ronald; Moses, Thiago Galhardo and Robson.

Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Rafael, Víctor Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Júnior Santos (Tiquinho Soares) and Victor Sá.

Coach: Luis Castro.