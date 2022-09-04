Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for Marvel Series

, who died in August 2020, aged 42, diagnosed with colon cancer, received a posthumous Emmy this Saturday, September 3. The interpreter of the hero Black Panther, from Marvel Studios, was awarded for his voice for the character in the animated series “What If…”, also from Marvel.

“Chad would be honored and I am honored on your behalf. When I heard that Chad had been nominated, I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world and our world and I was so in awe of his commitment and dedication. And what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and the world, but also something new.” Taylor Simone Ledward.

Chadwick competed for the award alongside the actors Jessica Walterfrom “Archer”, F. Murray Abrahamfrom “Moon Knight”, Julie Andrewsfrom “Bridgerton”, Maya Rudolphfrom “Big Mouth”, Stanley Tuccifrom “Central Park” and Jeffrey Wrightwho provided the voice for Vigia, also in “What if…?”.

WHAT IF…?

What if Thanos (Josh Brolin) was good and the black Panther, actually become a guardian in space? For none of this is impossible for the second episode of “What If…?”, the animated series from Marvel with new arcs for the characters of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Portuguese).

In the newest chapter, the production brings T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) being kidnapped in place of Peter Quill (Chriss Pratt) by a confusion of your minions. That way, Wakanda doesn’t have, in charge, its king presented in theaters.

Living in the skin of Star-Lord, T’Challa has in his circle of acquaintances figures we already know, such as Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillian) – and a great chemistry with the last one, attested by fans of the series -, in addition to coming across a Collector (Benicio Del bull) pumped.

In a futuristic version of Robin Hood, the new Star Lord is famous among the galaxies after 20 years since his departure from Earth for managing to change the mindset of the Marauders. Now the group steals from the rich to give to the poor.

However, the constant tribute to Chadwick throughout the episode gripped audiences with emotion. Watching it with a box of tissues next to it is a good choice because dialogues and the end of the production make the tears flow.

The message decreed the affection, gratitude and longing that the actor will leave forever to his work friends and fans. “Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration and our hero Chadwick Boseman.”

Boseman died in August of last year, aged 42, from colon cancer. His battle was only revealed on the day of his death, generating a huge commotion around the world.

