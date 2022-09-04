Cheating Suspect, Controversial Movie and More: Learn All About Harry Styles’ Dating Gossip | TV & Famous

The singer Harry Styles is taking its first steps into the world of acting. In the movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, he will have a prominent role 🎬. But, in addition to being a movie experience, the feature also served to help him find a girlfriend: the director Olivia Wilde.

On the Logbook podcast, Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko comment on gossip involving the artist’s relationship, such as suspicion of betrayal, behind-the-scenes breath of the film’s recordings and much more, among news confirmed by international vehicles and rumors shared on social networks.

according to Page Sixwhen Olivia Wilde started getting involved with Harry Styles behind the scenes of the film’s shooting, she was still engaged to Jason Sudeikis, protagonist of the series ‘Ted Lasso’. The vehicle also says that Olivia’s ex used to visit the film set accompanied by the couple’s two children. Xiii! 😱

During a special presentation about the film, Olivia was surprised to receive a mysterious envelope, all while standing on a stage. At the time, the situation caused a stir on the internet, comment Jeska and Neko.

That’s because, according to several North American vehicles, what was inside was nothing more, nothing less than the custody papers of his two children, sent by Jason. Climate pie! 🥧

The situation involving the triangle between Olivia, Harry and Jason gets even more complex when Florence Pughan actress known for films like ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Little Women’ and also the protagonist of ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, enters the picture.

2 of 4 Florence Pugh at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome — Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Florence Pugh at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome — Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

according to Page Six, Florence would not have been pleased to see Olivia and Harry’s relationship emerge while she was still with Jason. Jeska brings more internet gossip: “They say Florence didn’t like this story because she was catching Harry Styles before”. Will it be?

And there are more unconfirmed, but very interesting, rumors: “They say that at one point Olivia Wilde kind of put the movie aside, and Harry Styles got emotional. They say there were some scenes that Florence had to direct” 😯.

Neither like nor disclosure

3 of 4 Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ — Photo: IMDb Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ — Photo: IMDb

In the midst of all this, virtual detectives observed that Florence Pugh has not liked, commented on or disclosed anything involving the film ‘Don’t Worry Honey’. “Florence has always been known for promoting her work a lot, she has always been very active. The day things came out of this film, Florence went and released another film”, points out Jeska.

4 of 4 Olivia Wilde is ten years older than Harry Styles — Photo: Playback/Instagram/YouTube Olivia Wilde is ten years older than Harry Styles – Photo: Playback/Instagram/YouTube

Among so many controversies, one more: there are those who criticize the relationship between the two for Olivia Wilde, 38, being 10 years older than Harry Styles. “People are like, ‘Oh, because she doesn’t appreciate herself. Oh, because she’s an older woman’. It seems that we are living in the stone age”, says Jeska.

‘Don’t Worry Honey’ will premiere at the famous international film festival, which takes place from August 31st to September 10th. Will those involved in these alleged controversies attend? Will there be people leaving to avoid climate?

Let’s keep an eye out! 👀