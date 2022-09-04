check the list of compatible cell phones with the network

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) updated this week the list of cell phone models compatible with the 5G network and approved by the agency. More than 80 devices were listed, including products from the Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Motorola, Xiaomi and Realme brands, among others.
According to Anatel, the consumer can check if the device is suitable for the network by means of an approval seal located in the equipment manual, or by consulting the operator about the device’s compatibility.
“It is important to emphasize that the approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil”, pointed out the agency.
5G: see list of compatible cell phones approved by Anatel
apple
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE
Samsung
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
Xiaomi
- Mi 10T
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 11
- little F3
- Poco M3 Pro
- Poco M4 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G
Motorola
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100
- Moto G200
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Nokia
Positive
Lenovo
Asus
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 3
- Zenfone 7
really
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 Pro+
- Realme 7 5G
TCL
Zebra Technologies
