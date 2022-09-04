check the list of compatible cell phones with the network

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) updated this week the list of cell phone models compatible with the 5G network and approved by the agency. More than 80 devices were listed, including products from the Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Motorola, Xiaomi and Realme brands, among others.

According to Anatel, the consumer can check if the device is suitable for the network by means of an approval seal located in the equipment manual, or by consulting the operator about the device’s compatibility.

“It is important to emphasize that the approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil”, pointed out the agency.

5G: see list of compatible cell phones approved by Anatel

apple

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE

Samsung

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M52

Galaxy M53

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Xiaomi

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

little F3

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M4 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Motorola

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G50 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100

Moto G200

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Nokia

Positive

Lenovo

Asus

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 3

Zenfone 7

really

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 7 5G

TCL

Zebra Technologies

