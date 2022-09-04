Chelsea turn over West Ham in Paquetá’s debut as a starter

Chelsea sweated, but managed to beat West Ham this Saturday, in a London classic at Stamford Bridge. The team won 2-1, with goals from Havertz and Chilwell, coming back, and took the fifth place in the Premier League. Antonio scored West Ham’s goal.

After a poor first half, the teams warmed up in the final stage and moved the duel in the last 10 minutes, with the right to comeback and a goal disallowed. The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá debuted as a starter at West Ham and had a discreet offensive performance, but he excelled in tackles and closing the spaces of opposing attackers.

Thomas Tuchel’s team faces Fulham in the next round of the Premier League. However, before he has a commitment to Dinamo Zagreb this Tuesday, at 13:45 (GMT), for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Chelsea and West Ham faced each other in the Premier League Image: Playback/Twitter/ChelseaFC

Ball possession without creativity

The first half was warm in London. After more than 20 minutes without any shots on goal, the teams created a few chances in the last 25 minutes, but without great danger.

The home team stood out in terms of possession, with more than 70% of the time with the ball at their feet, but they lacked and lacked creativity. West Ham, on the other hand, secured themselves back there and bet on long balls, but had few offensive actions.

Goals, comeback and emotion at the end

The first correct kick of the game only happened at 16 of the final stage. Bowen amended a first-time shot and forced Mendy to make a good save. In the corner kick, however, the Senegalese goalkeeper was harmed with a head deflection and could not take it off with a punch. The ball was then free for Michail Antonio to complete for the nets practically over the line: 1 to 0 for West Ham.

With no other alternative, Chelsea went on the attack and almost scored with Havertz, in a cross by Sterling. The team reached the tie at 30, when Thiago Silva threw it to Chilwell, inside the area, who took advantage of the vacillation of the defense and the wrong exit of the goalkeeper Fabianski, and played for the goal.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to claim victory in the final stretch, when Cornet hit the post after Jorginho’s mistake in defense. The Blues did not forgive and, in the sequence, saw Havertz complete the Chilwell cross in the first place and turn the game around.

Cornet even went so far as to redeem himself and tie the game after Reece James’ wrong retreat and Mendy’s failure. However, after a VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal for a foul on the archer during the play, and Chelsea’s triumph was maintained.