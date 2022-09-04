Chile votes in a referendum to decide whether to adopt a new Constitution: see the main proposed changes | World

Chileans vote this Sunday (4) in a referendum to decide whether to adopt a new constitution in the country.

The process to reach the referendum began in 2019, when the country went through a wave of demonstrations. Political acts on the country’s streets intensified after the police quelled the protests (in the end, 34 people died). On that occasion, as a response to the protests, the government decided to take a vote on a new Constituent Assembly. The Chileans decided that yes, a new text should be formulated.

Below are the most sensitive changes proposed by the 178-page text, 388 articles and 57 transitional rules, which must be approved or rejected in a referendum by the country’s more than 15 million voters.

If the new constitutional text is approved, the rights and norms will be subject to the elaboration of complementary laws in Congress.

State must provide goods and services

The current Charter was enacted in 1980, and is the basis for liberal economic policies. It establishes that the State must “contribute to creating the social conditions” for people’s fulfillment, but cannot participate in any business activity.

The current proposal describes Chile as a “social and democratic state of law”, which must provide goods and services to ensure people’s rights.

The current Constitution divides Congress between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The latter can improve the work of deputies.

The proposed Constitution eliminates the Senate and creates two Chambers of “asymmetric” power: a Congress of Deputies for the formulation of laws and a Chamber of Regions only for the laws referring to regional agreements, without the weight that the current Senate has had until now.

The draft Constitution proposes a National Universal Health System. This has been a central issue in Chilean society in recent years because the majority of the middle class pays high costs for health services.

Today, all formal workers must, obligatorily, allocate 7% of their salary to health. It is possible to opt for a completely private plan, but this monthly payment often does not fully cover the expenses incurred by illness, surgery or medication. So you have to pay extra fees.

Only the highest paid employees can afford private plans, which are very expensive.

The new text establishes that mandatory health expenditures are 100% destined for the public system and that additional private health plans can be contracted.

Critics of the idea believe that this proposal will result in the collapse of the public health system, which serves 80% of the population.

In relation to pensions, since the 1980 Constitution, pensions depend exclusively on contributions made by the worker to private pension funds that pay pensions below the minimum wage of US$ 400 dollars and are 60% less than the last salary.

The proposal proposes a public Social Security System, financed by workers and employers.

The proposed Constitution establishes the right to decent housing and that the State must guarantee basic services, an appropriate location and sufficient space. The aim is to regulate social housing and make improvements to popular buildings, which have hundreds of apartments, are cramped and overcrowded.

The country currently has a deficit of more than 500 thousand social housing and the new Constitution intends to guarantee the right to housing by increasing construction and with formulas to solve the problem of the homeless.

The 1980 Constitution protects the life of the unborn. In the new text, the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy was included.

Indigenous Justice Systems

The 1980 Constitution makes no reference to native peoples, who represent 12.8% of the Chilean population.

The new text proposes autonomy for indigenous people, recognizing 11 peoples and nations, but does not allow for an attempt against the “unique and indivisible” character of the State of Chile.

Among the most controversial points is the recognition of indigenous legal systems, but with the exception that they must respect the Constitution, international treaties and that the Supreme Court will have the last word.

The new text offers a strong environmental focus, rated by international experts as a pioneer in recognizing the rights of nature, animals and the protection of water as a human right.

The proposed Constitution defines Chile as a parity democracy, in which women will occupy at least 50% of the positions in the powers and organs of the State.

If passed, it will be the world’s first constitution to do so.

The proposal seeks to guarantee the conditions for the development of all people and overcome stigmas for patients with mental illnesses, including the rights to an autonomous life in favor of neurodiversity and neurodivergent people.

A perpetual state concession, supported by the Constitution in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, determines that the management of water services must be carried out by private companies.

This situation could change if the new Magna Carta, which establishes the universal right to water. The text determines that the State ensures “the reasonable use of water”. It also changes property rights by “authorizations to use water that will be granted by the National Water Agency, of a non-commercial nature, granted based on the effective availability of water and that will oblige the holder to justify its use”.