CONMEBOL defines referees for Libertadores semifinals, and Palmeiras will find a remarkable game referee

Libertadores: Semi-final return matches will take place on Tuesday (6) and Wednesday (7), at Allianz Parque and Maracanã

CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) this Saturday defined the referees for the return games of the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

On Tuesday (6), the meeting between palm trees and Atletico-PRat Allianz Parque, will be commanded by the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The Palestinians, by the way, have good memories of the judge.

It was Ostojich who refereed the famous game between Verdão and River Plate, for the 2020 semifinal. On that occasion, the referee ruled out two goals and a penalty for the Argentines with the help of the VAR team, in very tight moves.

On Wednesday (7), the Flamengo receives the Velez Sarsfield at Maracanã, with the Chilean Piero Maza as a judge.

It is worth remembering that the match will be broadcast live on ESPN at the Star+.

In the series between Palmeiras and Athletico, Hurricane starts with a 1-0 advantage conquered in the first leg, in Curitiba.

In the duel between Flamengo and Vélez, Rubro-Negro is practically classified, as they thrashed 4-0 in Argentina.