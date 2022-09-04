Corinthians ends preparation to face Internacional; see probable lineup

O Corinthians ended this Saturday afternoon the preparation to face the Internationalfor the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. The teams face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.

For the match against Colorado, Timão may have the return of Giuliano, Roni and Junior Moraes, all in the final phase of physical recovery. Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh) and Adson (pain in the pubis region) should continue to be low. Du Queiroz, suspended, is a sure absence.

A probable Corinthians for the game against Internacional has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Fausto, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto.

The game is extremely important thinking about the G-4 of the Brasileirão. Corinthians is in fourth place with 42 points, the same score as Inter, which is in fifth. The difference is that Vítor Pereira’s team has one more victory in the tournament.

How was the training?

The athletes started the activities with the warm-up and then the coach Vítor Pereira promoted a work of possession of the ball in a reduced field. In the final part of the training, there was a work of offensive and defensive dead balls with an eye on this Sunday’s duel.

After training, the players started to concentrate for the match at the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, inside the CT.