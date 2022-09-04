Corinthians faces Flamengo in the return game of the Brazilian Sub-20 semifinal; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians faces Flamengo, for the return match of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship semi-final. The match will be held at the Gávea stadium, at the club’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. The ball rolls at 3pm.

Timão seeks classification for the final of the Brasileirão in the category. Corinthians won the first leg by 1-0, at Arena Barueri. Therefore, the alvinegro club can even draw to guarantee a place in the decision of the national competition.

Corinthians has a good campaign in the competition so far. The team coached by Danilo finished the first phase in second place in their group. In the quarter-finals, the alvinegro club eliminated América Mineiro on penalties.

Escalation

Coach Danilo must have maximum strength for the decisive confrontation for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The only exceptions are Giovane and Robert Renan, integrated into the main team, commanded by Vítor Pereira.

Therefore, Corinthians must start the game with Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

Arbitration

Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus will be responsible for refereeing the semi-final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The referee will be assisted by Rafael Sepeda de Souza and Raphael Carlos de Almeida Tavares dos Reis at the flags.

Streaming

Fans will have two options to watch the Brasileirão Sub-20 semifinal on television. In open channels, the exclusivity of the images belongs to the band. There is also the option for cable channels, through the SportTV.

