Corinthians scores at the end, eliminates Flamengo and reaches the final of the U-20 Brasileirão | Brazilian under-20

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0, in Gávea, and qualified for the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. As in the first game, the São Paulo team scored at the end of the second half and defined the match.
Flamengo and Corinthians in a match for the Brasileirão U-20, in Gávea — Photo: Disclosure / Flamengo
The first half was warm in Gávea. Flamengo even put pressure on Corinthians, but without any clear chance of scoring. The second half, in turn, was busier and marked by the penalty missed by Mateusão and the goal in the 44th minute.
Flamengo kept the search for the result in the second stage, but goalkeeper Kauê made good saves. Rubro-Negro valued the left side with Petterson. In the 32nd minute, a move with Werton resulted in a penalty, which Mateusão charged out.
The final minutes were busy, and the red-black goalkeeper, Kauã, made a good save. Flamengo still tried to counterattack, but failed to score. At 44 minutes, in a move on the left side, Corinthians reached the goal with Pedro Henrique, and guaranteed the classification.
Now, Corinthians stamps its spot in the final with the best campaign in the competition. The decision will be against Palmeiras and played in a single game. The duel between the Paulistas is scheduled for September 18.
— Photo: Reproduction
