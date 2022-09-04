Cruzeiro: back at Mineirão, Ronaldo talks about stadium, plans and Serie B title chance | cruise

Ronaldo Fenômeno, manager of SAF Cruzeiro, is back at Mineirão. The former striker will attend the match between Cruzeiro x Criciúma in person, for the 28th round of Serie B. A little before arriving at the box where he will watch the match, he commented on some important topics in the current Cruzeirense season.

The current manager did not want to spike a possible “access game”, but admitted anxiety for the confirmation. Ronaldo also talked about the chances of winning the Serie B title.

– It’s what we’re looking for (title), we planned to get access, but on the way we saw that it’s possible to be champion too – he said.

Ronaldo deflected when asked where Cruzeiro’s “home” will be in the coming years. Betim, where a stadium will be built, the municipal administration expects a return from Cruzeiro, which already has a proposal in hand.

In the meantime, there are also ongoing negotiations for Cruzeiro to sign a new agreement and help manage Mineirão.

“Today is an important day for us to be focused on the sports area, the other negotiations we see further” – Ronaldo

With practically the access nailed and with the title very close, Ronaldo was also asked if there is any planning for the next season. Aware that there are still 10 rounds left in the current tournament, the Phenomenon was brief.

– (We thought) something yes, but we still have time, he responded.

