Cruzeiro vs Criciúma: Chay, Cipriano and Stênio are linked again by Paulo Pezzolano | cruise

Earlier this Saturday night, Cruzeiro released the list of the 23 players listed for the match against Criciúma, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. The game is valid for the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

Isolated at the top of the table with 58 points, Cruzeiro will have the return of left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Chay and striker Stênio, athletes who were not related to face Sampaio Corrêa, last Tuesday, in Maranhão. On the other hand, midfielder Pedro Castro and striker Rodolfo were left out of the list.

1 of 4 Cruzeiro faces Criciúma this Sunday, at Mineirão — Photo: Flickr Cruzeiro Cruzeiro faces Criciúma this Sunday, at Mineirão – Photo: Flickr Cruzeiro

Midfielder João Paulo and forward Waguininho are also out of the match. They continue to work with the club’s trainers in order to improve their physical condition after being released from the medical department. The team has no absences due to suspension.

Check the related list of cruise to face Criciúma:

2 of 4 List of players listed by Cruzeiro for the game against Criciúma — Photo: Disclosure/CEC List of players listed by Cruzeiro for the game against Criciúma — Photo: Disclosure/CEC

Probable escalation of cruise: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Wesley Gasolina, Daniel Jr. (Chay) and Bruno Rodrigues; Ed

This Sunday’s departure marks the return of Cruzeiro to Mineirão, after almost a month. Due to events at the stadium, the team had to send the games against Chapecoense and Náutico at Mané Garrincha and Independência, respectively.

In this Series B, Cruzeiro has 100% success in Gigante da Pampulha, one of the team’s strengths in the current championship campaign. The public is expected to be close to 60 thousand people for the game against Criciúma.

