Cruzeiro welcomes Criciúma with Ronaldo in the crowd and Mineirão packed

Expecting a record attendance at Mineirão in 2022, Cruzeiro welcomes Criciúma, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.
More than 60,000 tickets were sold in advance for the duel, which will be closely monitored by Ronaldo. Majority shareholder of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, the Phenomenon will be present in the Gigante da Pampulha.
Among Cruzeirenses, the game against Criciúma is treated as the first big party for practically guaranteed access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. If you defeat the Tiger, the Fox will reach 61 points. The 5th place in the table will hardly be able to overcome this mark until the end of the competition.
Cruise changes
Against Criciúma, Cruzeiro should have at least two changes in relation to the team that drew 1-1 with Sampaio Corrêa, last Tuesday (30), at Castelão, in São Luís, in Maranhão.
The great mystery in the formation of the team is in the attack. Bruno Rodrigues and Edu are practically guaranteed presence, but the third name is unknown. Daniel Jr, Jajá and Luvannor fight for the vacancy. Lincoln, Rafa Silva, Stênio and even Chay are also options for the sector.
“Competition has increased a lot during the year, (now) it is the period when we have more people to play up front. This is important for the club and good for Paulo (Pezzolano) and for the committee, who have pieces to modify the system and change it during the games”, evaluated Edu throughout the week.
Criciúma
With an eye on the offensive power of the celestial team, coach Cláudio Tencati is studying to reinforce the marking in the midfield. During the week, in the preparation activities for the game, the coach tested the midfielder Rômulo in the vacancy of the midfielder Thiago Alagoano.
If the modification is confirmed, Tencati will arm his team with a trio of midfielders formed by Marcos Serrato, Arilson and Rômulo. Fellipe Mateus is the favorite to complete Tigre’s midfield.
CRUISE X CRICIUMA
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Daniel Jr or Jajá), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano
Criciúma
Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Zé Marcos and Hélder; Marcos Serrato, Arilson, Rômulo (Thiago Alagoano) and Fellipe Mateus; Hygor and Caio Dantas. Coach: Claudio Tencati
Reason: 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)
date and time: September 4, 2022 (Sunday) at 4pm
Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)
assistants: Jucimar dos Santos Dias (BA) and Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)
VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)