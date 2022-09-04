Cuiabá vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Separated by four points in the table, Cuiabá and São Paulo face each other this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, at 19:00 GMT (18:00 MT), in a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks the game in Real Time – click here to access.

Cuiabá comes to the round with a focus on defending a three-game unbeaten streak, the longest streak without losing in this edition of the Brasileirão. With two draws and one victory in this cut, Dourado appears in 17th place, with 25 points, the same score as Coritiba, the first team outside the relegation zone.

On the other hand, São Paulo is at its most turbulent moment of the year. The team has lost the last four matches, something that hasn’t happened in nine years, and is on the verge of elimination in both the Copa do Brasil and the Sudamericana. In the Brazilian, he sees the relegation zone getting closer round by round.

Upon arrival in Cuiabá, Igor Gomes was greatly harassed by São Paulo at the door of the delegation’s hotel. Rogério Ceni also clashed with a fan who offended him. The coach will spare holders in the match to have them rested against Atlético-GO, on Thursday.

Streaming: Premiere and sportv for all Brazil, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Fernanda Colombo, Grafite and Renata Mendonça.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Cuiabá x São Paulo, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

Cuiabá – Coach: António Oliveira

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Pirani will be absent for the second consecutive game, due to a sprained right ankle. On the other hand, Cuiabá has the return of Valdivia and Daniel Guedes, who served automatic suspension, and Alan Empereur, recovered from a thigh injury. Coach António Oliveira must maintain the tactical structure used in the last rounds.

Probable lineup: Walter; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur (Paulão); João Lucas (Daniel Guedes), Camilo, Pepê and Igor Cariús; Alesson, Valdivia and Deyverson.

Who is out: Gabriel Pirani (ankle sprain) and Uendel (knee injury).

hanging: António Oliveira, André Felipe, André Luís, Camilo, Pepê, Cristhian Rivas, Marllon and Rafael Gava.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Four São Paulo holders didn’t even travel to Cuiabá for this Sunday’s game: defenders Diego Costa and Léo, midfielder Rodrigo Nestor and striker Calleri. Ceni will start a mixed team at Arena Pantanal. It is possible that Rafinha will play as a defender alongside Ferraresi and Luizão.

Probable lineup: Jandrei, Rafinha, Ferraresi and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Allison and Luciano.

Who is out: André Anderson, Arboleda, Caio, Miranda and Nikão (injured) and Reinaldo (suspended). Calleri, Diego Costa, Léo and Rodrigo Nestor were spared.

hanging: André Anderson, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Nikão and Rafinha.

