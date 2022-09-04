Daniela Melchior shares fun photo with Vin Diesel – NiT

The Portuguese actress has been thrilling fans with sneak peaks of “Velocidade Furiosa”. This time he appears to do the protagonist’s make-up.

“Always have your back big bro”, in Portuguese: “Always here for you, brother”. This was the message chosen by Daniela Melchior to share a new photo with Vin Diesel. This time, the Portuguese actress appears behind the scenes of the tenth film in the “Furious Speed” saga, still in the character’s skin, putting on the actor’s make-up. In the same publication it is possible to see, by the identification, that the film is being recorded in London, United Kingdom.

Daniela has been feeding the curiosity of the followers with some images of the filming. She had already revealed a photograph where she hugged Vin Diesel, another with the duo that will replace more dangerous scenes or with more demanding physical maneuvers and the third with details about her character.

The new film already has an official name. “Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023 and details about the plot have not yet been released. In addition to Daniela Melchior, the cast includes names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

The production has been recording in several countries and will later travel to Portugal. The dates and exact locations where the shooting will take place are not yet confirmed. It is only known that production should pass through Viseu and Vila Real in the coming weeks.

At the end of April, a disagreement with the protagonist Vin Diesel – who is also one of the producers of the saga – led the experienced director Justin Lin to resign from his position. He was replaced by French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, who is also an expert in action films. Read the NiT article that explains Vin Diesel’s erratic attitudes that may have contributed to Justin Lin’s dismissal.