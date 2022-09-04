DirectX Runtime: what is it and what is it for?

Learn how to find out the version of DirectX present on your PC

O DirectX is a package of multimedia technologies required by several games for Windows, according to the description of the Microsoft. But, in addition to the standard version of the package that allows the games to work correctly on the operating system, there is also the DirectX Runtimewhich may be requested by the operating system when trying to run various games or even applications.

The end-user version of DirectX Runtime it is not a replacement for the standard version, being more like an add-on. “DirectX End-User Runtime does not change the version of DirectX, but installs a number of optional side-by-side technologies from the legacy DirectX SDK that are used by some older games”points to Microsoft in the program description.

O DirectX Runtime delivers legacy DirectX SDK runtime libraries to users to run games they still use D3DX9, D3DX10, D3DX11, XAudio 2.7, XInput 1.3, XACT and/or Managed DirectX 1.1.

Download DirectX Runtime

As the latest version the Microsoft officially makes available the version 9.29.1974.1 for download, published Feb 2021 from the DirectX Runtime archive. The API is 95.6 MB in size, and to install it, simply run the program from the current location after downloading. After the process, the DirectX Runtime will be incorporated into the system.

DirectX Runtime Download Link

The version made available by Microsoft, however, does not include the .CAB files.

How to check the installed version of DirectX

If something is not coming out correctly in the execution of graphic activities, especially in games, it is possible that there is a problem in the version of DirectX installed on the computer. To find out which version of the component set is present on your machine:

type it dxdiag in the search bar of Windows and press enter.