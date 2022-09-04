Emily Ratajkowski Talks ‘Ugly Men’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski spoke of “ugly men” via TikTok over the weekend amidst her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model joined the app’s viral trend “He’s 10, but…” in a duet of a post by user @Pierina.

Ratajkowski gave a nod to the original video’s proclamation, which read, “When he thinks he’s 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men.”

Emily Ratajkowski's Last TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski roasted “ugly men” in a new video shared on TikTok on Sunday.

The bikini-clad actress also subtly dubbed a snippet of a remix of Digga D & Still Brickin’s rap track “Pump 101” – with the five-second clip featuring the lyrics, “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

Later, the brunette beauty posted a follow-up note in the comments section, saying, “For legal reasons, this is a joke.”

However, fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” dig, apparently aimed at her now estranged husband.

“Emily, this is god-level separation behavior 👑,” wrote one user, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”

Emily Ratajkowski (left) married Sebastian Bear-McClard (right) in 2018 after just two weeks of dating.
Emily Ratajkowsk married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 after just two weeks of dating.
Page Six reported in July that Ratajkowski was planning to divorce Bear-McClard amid allegations of cheating.

Late last month, she was photographed leaving the New York apartment she shared with the 34-year-old “Uncut Gems” producer. Movers saw the model carrying furniture, clothes and plants out of the building.

Emily Ratajkowski
A source told Page Six that Ratajkowski’s future ex-husband was a “serial cheater”.
At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard brought the split on himself due to his “serial” infidelity. “He’s a dog. He is disgusting,” the source claimed.

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard in a New York City Hall in 2018 after just two weeks of dating. In March 2021, the now ex-couple welcomed their son Sebastian.

Before saying “yes” to Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid.

