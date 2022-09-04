Emily Ratajkowski Talks ‘Ugly Men’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski spoke of “ugly men” via TikTok over the weekend amidst her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model joined the app’s viral trend “He’s 10, but…” in a duet of a post by user @Pierina.

Ratajkowski gave a nod to the original video’s proclamation, which read, “When he thinks he’s 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men.”

Emily Ratajkowski roasted “ugly men” in a new video shared on TikTok on Sunday.

The bikini-clad actress also subtly dubbed a snippet of a remix of Digga D & Still Brickin’s rap track “Pump 101” – with the five-second clip featuring the lyrics, “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

Later, the brunette beauty posted a follow-up note in the comments section, saying, “For legal reasons, this is a joke.”

However, fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” dig, apparently aimed at her now estranged husband.

“Emily, this is god-level separation behavior 👑,” wrote one user, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”

Emily Ratajkowsk married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 after just two weeks of dating. WireImage

Page Six reported in July that Ratajkowski was planning to divorce Bear-McClard amid allegations of cheating.

Late last month, she was photographed leaving the New York apartment she shared with the 34-year-old “Uncut Gems” producer. Movers saw the model carrying furniture, clothes and plants out of the building.

A source told Page Six that Ratajkowski’s future ex-husband was a “serial cheater”. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard brought the split on himself due to his “serial” infidelity. “He’s a dog. He is disgusting,” the source claimed.

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard in a New York City Hall in 2018 after just two weeks of dating. In March 2021, the now ex-couple welcomed their son Sebastian.

Before saying “yes” to Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid.