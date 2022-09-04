End-of-film reshoots may be happening now; know more

The Flash’s New Ending Should Keep Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as DCEU’s Batman and Superman, respectively.

The Twitter page @hodceu posted two images together that raised suspicions of the remakes of The Flash. The first image is from Flash’s Ezra Miller and the other is of an art that says: “the last scene“.

There are no official details on these possible reshoots, but as the film’s test screenings showed Batman from Michael Keaton and Supergirl from Sasha Calle taking over from Batfleck and Supercavill, it’s quite likely that the new cutscenes won’t make these big changes to the DCEU anymore.

Another recent rumor points out that the new ending of The Flash would show that the Justice League no longer exists and that Ben Affleck’s Batman will have to meet and gather Earth’s greatest heroes (again) to create the most famous supergroup in comics.

What do you think of these new rumors? Comment below in our comment block.

The film The Flash opens in US theaters on June 23, 2023.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: