event proposes an innovative look at the technology of the future

The 5G signal arrived in Brazil and with it the expansion of business opportunities. In addition to the faster internet speed — 20 times higher than that offered by 4G — the technology allows a more assertive experience for users with more stable connections and greater integration of technological equipment.

With the sending and collection of data in real time, 5G has the potential to contribute positively to virtual and augmented reality products, 3D videos, among other experiences of the so-called Internet of Things (IoT), which includes advances in several areas, such as education, agriculture and industry.

To develop business solutions that use this technology is to think about the possibilities for the future. Keeping this premise in mind, Giant Innovation will promote 5G Weekend. There will be a three-day event, from September 16 to 18, with lectures, panels, networking moments involving large companies and professionals from different areas.

“The purpose is to approach the pioneering spirit of 5G in the context of business, to put into debate what can be done with this new technology and what impact it will generate for the coming years” Orlan Almeida, head of innovation at Giant

Among the topics that will be addressed during the event are: “5G and the Digital Ecosystem”, “Business Transformation through 5G”, “5G in Industry 4.0” and “Metaverse in Practice: The economies and businesses that companies are creating in the new era of 3D and Artificial Intelligence”. In all, 20 experts must collaborate with relevant information for the sector.

The 5G Weekend will be held at the Brasília Technological Park (Biotic) and will be open to the public. However, it is necessary to make a prior registration on the website. It is expected that about a thousand people will participate in the event, including professionals in the field, students and engineers.

5G Hackathon

Brasília was the first Brazilian city to receive the 5G signal. And following the pioneering spirit, the capital will also host the first 5G Hackathon in Brazil. The proposal is to unite the expertise of professionals and students from different areas to create smart and innovative solutions in areas such as health, education and smart city.

“Few people are aware that many of the apps we use in our daily lives, such as Uber and Ifood, were only possible with the arrival of 4G. And with 5G it will be no different. What we want is to anticipate the production of these applications”, explains Orlan. “Let’s hack the future and bring it to the present”, reinforces Giant’s head of innovation.

There will be three days of immersion with the support of technical mentors to help the teams in the construction of the projects. The space also has possibilities for 5G and hardware tests for the execution of the proposals.

Participants just need to bring their notebook and be open to work as a team. The groups will be formed with 2 to 5 members each. The proposal is to have a diversity in the areas of knowledge among the members. Developer, designer, project manager or just interested in technology, everyone is invited to be part of this moment that can be the kick-off for future technological applications.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Brazil. To participate, you must pre-register on the event’s website. After this step, candidates will receive the regulation with the rules and an email with the guidelines for completing the application.

At the end of the Hackathon, a judging committee will select the three best projects developed by the teams at the event. Only completed projects will be selected and judged by the board.

5G Weekend

Where: Brasília Technological Park – Biotic – Granja do Torto

When: September 16th to 18th

complete programming

site | Instagram | Facebook