Everton and Liverpool draw in a hot classic with goalkeeping miracles at Goodison Park

Everton and Liverpool draw 0-0 at Goodison Park for the 6th round of the Premier League

He was disputed in intensebut the Merseyside Derby ended in a tie. Playing this Saturday (03) at Goodison Park, Everton and Liverpool tied in 0 to 0, in classic for the 6th round of the Premier League. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Even with the score at zero, the Liverpool city classic was marked by the goalkeeper performanceswith pickford and Alisson decisive for the result.

Although the score was not changed, the derby was hot.

Pushed by the crowd at Goodison Park, Everton started the match pressing, and took danger in the first minutes with shots from Onana and Maupay, which scared the Liverpool defense.

The first big moment, however, came from the feet of Tom Davies, who took advantage of the ball hit in the area of ​​the Reds and finished with the first shot, hitting the crossbar of goalkeeper Alisson.

The answer came soon after, and in a double dose.

Darwin Núñez’s class dominance and a strong shot towards the goal, requiring a pickford-style defense, which still hit the post. The rebound landed at the feet of Luis Díaz, who set up and hit hard, stamping the Toffees’ post again.

If the ‘home factor’ made Everton start the match with everything, the second half proved to be in another scenario: intense pressure from Liverpool, who almost opened the scoring with Greek Tsimikas in the first minutes.

And it was precisely at the moment when Jürgen Klopp’s team grew on the field that Jordan Pickford emerged, a giant in the Toffees’ defense.

With three complicated saves in less than ten minutes, the goalkeeper avoided the Reds’ goal.

Liverpool’s growth woke up Everton, who had two chances to score. In the first of them, Maupay came face to face with Alisson, but kicked over the goalkeeper.

In the second, Coady’s goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

There was still time for one more miracle in the match: Alisson’s, who avoided a goal from McNeil in a placed shot.

Championship status

Everton and Liverpool are still parked on the leaderboard. The Toffees go to 4 points, in 14th place. The Reds, in 5th position, now have 9 points.

The guy: Jordan Pickford

GIANT on the field, Jordan Pickford did his best to save Everton with at least five difficult saves in the face of a bombardment from the Liverpool forward. Action that overlaps the score of the game. He was THE GUY at Goodison Park.

It was bad: Fábio Carvalho

Midweek hero, with the goal in stoppage time that gave Liverpool the victory over Newcastle, Fábio Carvalho did not show the same star in the Merseyside Derby. Due to more impact in midfield, he passed without a shine and ended up being substituted at half-time.

next games

O Everton only returns to the field next Sunday (11), when he will visit the Arsenal in London, in a Premier League engagement.

O Liverpool will have in front of napolion Wednesday (07), for the group stage of Champions League.

Datasheet

EVERTON X LIVERPOOL

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko; Iwobi, Davies (Gueye) and Onana; Gray, Maupay and Gordon (McNeil). Technician: Frank Lampard

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner), Joe Gomez, Van Dijk and Tsimikas (Robertson); Fabinho, Elliott (Matip) and Fabio Carvalho (Firmino); Luis Díaz, Salah and Darwin Núñez (Diogo Jota). Technician: Jürgen Klopp