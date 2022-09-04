the franchise Fast and furious is one of the biggest hits of all time, reaching an impressive 9 movies already released. The last film released by Universal hit theaters last year, and you can already see it in your home.

Fast & Furious 9 will be released on a streaming service

fast and furious 9 brings back Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), who were living a quiet life. However, the couple’s tranquility is interrupted by the arrival of Roman Pearce, Tej Parker and Ramsey. The protagonists’ friends inform them that the cyber-terrorist Cipher has been kidnapped and that they need Toretto’s help. Watch the official trailer below:

The feature, released in June 2021, had already been released on digital platforms on demand, but now fans will be able to see it in a big stream. As you saw here, The HBO Max will make several releases in the month of March, and one of them is the ninth production of the Fast and Furious franchise. The film is available from Friday (4), the first time it is released as part of a subscription, rather than rent or purchase via the platform.

fast and furious 9, is directed by Justin Lin (SWAT – Intervention Force), and has scripts by the director and Daniel Casey. The film features Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Toretto), Jordana Brewster (Mia) and Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce) as highlights of the cast.

