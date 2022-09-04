Fight between organized groups leaves at least four injured in serious condition

This Sunday afternoon (4) in the neighborhood of São Caetano, in Salvador, was invaded by scenes of violence during a confrontation between organized supporters of Vitória and Bahia. At least four people were seriously injured after being beaten with pieces of wood, metal and stones. The case took place in Largo da Argeral.

The Military Police confirmed that three fans were rescued by Samu and taken to the State General Hospital, where they remain hospitalized. All three hospitalized fans belong to Bamor, Bahia’s organized crowd.

One of the victims suffered a dent in the skull and none of them is in danger of dying.

According to an official statement from the Civil Police, the occurrence is still in the process of being formalized and those involved will still be heard.

After the confusion, 53 members of the Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, were detained by military police near the Camurujipe slope and taken to the Flagrantes Central. Some of these fans were caught carrying drugs and bladed weapons.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see people lying on the floor and a lot of blood. In one of the videos, the members of the Unbeatable fans film the men lying on the ground and identify them as members of Bamor.

A car is still seen running over a group of people present in the violent action and running away soon after having broken windows. Witnesses reported that the action was initiated by the organized Os Inbatíveis against members of Bamor, who were said to be outnumbered.

In Whatsapp groups, members of organized groups reported that this Sunday’s conflict originated on August 28, during the match between Bahia and Vasco. TUI members allegedly set up “ambushes” for Bamor who were going to the stadium that day, taking materials used by the fans. This Sunday (4), in retaliation, about 10 members of Bamor were at São Caetano, armed with iron bars, waiting for the Vitória organizer to pass towards the Manoel Barradas Stadium, however, the ten were outnumbered and ended up getting worse.

One of the videos shows the moment where the vehicle reverses and hits part of the group running on the street. Strong scenes below.