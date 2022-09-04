Fight between organized groups leaves at least three injured in serious condition

This Sunday afternoon (4) in the neighborhood of São Caetano, in Salvador, was invaded by scenes of violence during a confrontation between organized supporters of Vitória and Bahia. At least three people were seriously injured after being beaten with pieces of wood, metal and stones. There was even a back-up collision. The case took place in Largo da Argeral, near the 4th Police Station.

The Military Police confirmed that three fans were rescued by Samu and taken to the State General Hospital (HGE), where they remain hospitalized. All three hospitalized are members of Bamor, Bahia’s organized crowd.

One of the victims suffered a dent in the skull and, according to what the MAIL found, none of them is at risk of death, despite the injury.

According to an official statement from the Civil Police, the occurrence is in the process of being formalized and those involved will still be heard.

After the confusion, 53 members of the Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, were detained by military police in the vicinity of Ladeira do Camurujipe and taken to the Flagrantes Central. Some of these fans were caught carrying drugs and bladed weapons.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see people lying on the floor and a lot of blood. In one of the videos, the members of the Unbeatable fans film the men lying on the ground and identify them as members of Bamor.

A car is still seen running over a group of people present in the violent action and running away soon after having broken windows. Witnesses reported that the action was initiated by the organization Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, against the members of Bamor, who were said to be outnumbered.

In Whatsapp groups, members of organized groups reported that this Sunday’s conflict originated on August 28, the day of the match between Bahia and Vasco, in the Brazilian Championship Series B. TUI members allegedly set up “ambushes” for those from Bamor who were going to the stadium that day, taking materials used by the fans. This Sunday (4), in retaliation, about 10 members of Bamor were at São Caetano, armed with iron bars, waiting for the Vitória organizer to pass towards Barradão. However, the ten would be outnumbered and ended up taking the worst.

One of the videos shows the moment when the vehicle reverses and hits part of the group that was running on the street. Strong scenes below.