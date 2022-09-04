First hearing of the death of João Pedro Mattos takes place two years after the crime

“We, family members of victims in the state, died before justice took place. Unfortunately.” The outburst is by Rafaela Matos, about the delay in the first hearing of the case of her son, João Pedro Mattos, which takes place more than two years after the teenager’s murder on May 18, 2020. The session will be this Monday, the day September 5, at 1 pm, at the Colubandê Forum, in São Gonçalo.

João was killed in an operation by the Civil and Federal police, in the Salgueiro slum complex, in São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. He, then 14 years old, and other children were playing in a house that was machine-gunned by agents. João’s body was still removed from the scene by the police, disappeared and was only found hours later by the family at the Legal Medical Institute of São Gonçalo.

With shirts demanding justice for João Pedro and posters, the teenager’s family and friends will make a peaceful act in front of the forum asking for justice and speed in the process. The demonstration is supported by Change.org., which hosts the petition “Justice for João Pedro” (change.org/JusticaJoaoPedro), which has more than three million signatures in support of the case. Rio de Paz will participate in the demonstration.

The petition was created in the United States and went viral in Brazil a week after the crime, when American actress Viola Davis shared it on Twitter as a reflection of the protests arising from the death of George Floyd and the petition “Justice for João Pedro” also became part of it. of the Vidas Negras movement, which has more than 90 petitions and 4.8 million supporters on a hotsite https://vidasnegrasimportam.changebrasil.org/ on the Change.org platform.

“The petition demonstrates the appeal of organized civil society and is also a sign that João Pedro’s family is not alone in this struggle. There are more than three million people asking for justice to be done, and this first hearing, despite taking place more than two years after the murder, it’s a big step forward for the case,” says Débora Pinho, campaign manager at Change.org.

SELECTIVE JUSTICE

For João Luís Silva, social organizer in Rio de Paz, the case of João Pedro is part of a selective justice system that exists in Brazil.

“We live this because there is selectivity in criminal justice. Perhaps, if João Pedro were a child from the south zone (of Rio) and white, the culprits would have already been punished. Even so, we feel that justice can be done in this case because there are still many families who have not achieved the same and still mourn the death of their children without justice”, laments João Luís Silva, social articulator from Rio de Paz, who was in the house where João Pedro was killed shortly after with the project coordinator from the NGO, Lucas Louback.

“We counted more than 70 bullet marks on the walls of the house, a scenario of great sadness and cowardice. What we found was a horror scenario”, recalls João.

REPORTED POLICEMEN

Civil police officers Mauro José Gonçalves, Maxwell Gomes Pereira and Fernando de Brito Meister were denounced by the Public Ministry for doubly qualified murder and procedural fraud. They can go to popular jury.

“There is a sluggishness in criminal justice, mainly in dealing with cases of execution, even more so when they are practiced by the state. It seems like a strategy for the investigations to be harmed. It is absurd that these police are tried two years after the crime and with all the repercussions and seriousness that the case had”, analyzes João Luís Silva, social articulator of Rio de Paz.

“These two years have been the worst of my life and that of my family. Besides the mourning, still having to stay in the fight for justice is slowly consuming us”, said Rafaela, moved. “The truth is that justice doesn’t happen for the poor. But we have hope. Even after so long, this hearing is a big step because we don’t need to prove our son’s innocence. The government itself recognized it”, says Rafaela, resigned .

CHILDREN KILLED BY LOST BULLETS

Rio de Paz has a memorial in Lagoa, south of Rio, for children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 years old who were killed by stray bullets and police officers killed by violence in the state. The count began in 2007 and now gathers almost 90 children. João Pedro’s name is on the memorial. In 2020, the year he was killed, in addition to João, 11 other children also had their lives interrupted by gunfire. After João, 22 children were murdered in this way.

