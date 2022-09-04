Fla helps, but Atlético-MG needs to improve for Libertadores

In seven rounds, Atlético-MG fell from runner-up to seventh in the Brasileirão, saw the possibility of being champion practically end and only the fight for the spot in Libertadores 2023 was left as a goal. With only one triumph in the last seven games for the tournament, Galo saw the competitors open up. But a help from Flamengo can facilitate the work of the club from Minas, as long as it improves its use, starting from Sunday, against Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, at 18:00, for the 25th round.

The number of places in the continental tournament can increase according to who wins the Copa do Brasil and current Libertadores titles. As Flamengo is practically in the final of the Copa do Brasil, as they beat São Paulo 3-1, in the first leg, at Morumbi, and also put one foot in the Libertadores decision by applying 4-0 to Vélez Sarsfield, in Argentina, it is very likely that the 2022 edition of the Brasileirão will have at least the top eight in the next Copa Libertadores.

After all, in addition to Rubro-Negro, the other semifinalists are clubs that are well placed in the Brasileirão. In the other leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil are Corinthians and Fluminense, two clubs are in the G4, while in Libertadores the other place in the decision will be between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, who are leader and 6th place in the Brazilian, respectively.

According to the website Probabilidades no Futebol, the chance of Atlético-MG playing in the next edition of the Libertadores is only 7.4%, within the scenario with six places, four of which are directly for the group stage. Just by the fact that Flamengo reach the cup finals, the Atletico possibility will increase considerably.

However, the team led by Cuca needs to react in the competition. Since returning to Cidade do Galo, the Brazilian champion coach and last year’s Copa do Brasil won only once. In the classification with only the return games, in the last five rounds, Atlético added only four points, one less than Atlético-GO, tonight’s rival and which is inside the relegation zone.

In a season that the athletican had very high expectations, after the titles won in 2021, the spot in the Libertadores group stage is the only consolation left.

“Of course, our desire was to fight for the title, we are the current champions, and today we have a 1% chance. Today our main focus is to win again, to return to the G4 and put the club in another Libertadores. We know how remarkable it is to be champion of Libertadores. Wherever we go here at the club, there are pictures from 2013″, said goalkeeper Everson.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO x ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: 25th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: September 4, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Antônio Accioly, in Goiania (GO)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIfa/SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

ATLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Luiz Fernando (Wellington Rato) and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Baptista

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Nacho and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavón), Hulk and Keno. Technician: cuca