Flamengo’s Gabigol scores and becomes the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brasileirão | Flamengo

Gabigol is in history once again. By scoring against Ceará, he became the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo’s number 9 is 26 years and 5 days old. Interestingly, shirt 9 broke the record in his 200th game for Flamengo.

Gabriel Barbosa broke the record that belonged to Roberto Dinamite. The top scorer in Vasco’s history reached the centenary mark on May 7, 1980, aged 26 years and 24 days.

Goals division: 42 for Santos

Before arriving at Flamengo and becoming one of the most important players in the club’s history, Gabigol scored 42 goals for Santos, a number divided into five Brazilian matches: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Gabigol’s first goal in the competition was scored on August 24, 2013, six days before his 17th birthday. On that occasion, Santos won 2-0 against Vitória in Vila Belmiro.

The other 41 were scored in the following editions: eight in 2014, 10 in 2015, five in 2016 and 18 in 2018, when he was the competition’s top scorer for the first time.

Gabigol only scored one goal against Flamengo, his future club. Left on July 25, 2018, in a 1-1 draw.

Gabigol’s debut in Brazilians, by the way, took place against Flamengo. On 26 May 2013, he came on in the 24th minute of the 0-0 draw. It was the first official match for the boy, who was 16 years old at the time. The same game marked Neymar’s farewell from Santos.

In total, there were 118 matches and 42 goals with the club’s shirt that revealed him to world football.

Year by year of Gabriel’s 100 goals in Serie A *Years in which he was top scorer

At 7 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol scores for Flamengo against Ceará

Flamengo: 58 goals, one artillery and two titles

Gabigol took off once and for all within national football in Flamengo’s magical year. And, in addition to having scored the second consecutive top scorer in the Brasileirão, he was a key player in the achievement that ended a 10-year drought for the club in the competition.

There were 25 goals in 29 games, which represent an average of 0.86 goals per game. Gabi had an overwhelming performance in the first round, with 15 goals in 18 games. Decisive in the 3 to 0 against Palmeiras – he scored two – and against Santos himself, with a great covering goal that made Flamengo win by 1 to 0 and confirm the leadership.

In the return, he again scored two goals against Palmeiras (3 to 1 at Allianz). The 25 goals made Gabigol the player who scored the most for Flamengo in a single edition – he surpassed Zico’s 21 in 1980.

Jorge Jesus and Gabigol’s Flamengo ended the seven-time championship campaign with 90 points, an absolute record for the Brazilian with 20 clubs, and 86 goals scored.

Gabriel also became the top scorer of an edition of the Brasileiro in points since the competition was played by 20 clubs in 2006.

Bi with fewer goals, but with greater decision-making power

If in 2019 Flamengo ran over and gave no chances to rivals, the following year the dispute stretched until the last round. Gabigol scored 14 goals, half of them in the last seven matches of the competition. The title goal, the turnaround by 2 to 1 against Internacional, was from shirt 9.

Gabigol is in his fourth Brazilian for Flamengo. The breakdown of their 58 goals is as follows: 25 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 12 in 2021 and seven so far in the current edition.

With the club since January 2019, Gabriel has 95 games for Flamengo in the competition.

BRAZILIAN CENTENNIAL GUNNERS Player Age at which he reached 100 goals Club that defended Total goals in the Brasileirão Roberto Dynamite 26 years and 24 days Vasco 190 (1st place) Túlio Maravilha 27 years Botafogo 129 (7th place) Zico 29 years old Flamengo 135 (5th place) Serginho Chulapa 29 years old saints 127 (8th place) Fred 31 years Fluminense 158 (2nd place) Edmund 32 years old Vasco 153 (4th place) Dada Maravilha 32 years old black Bridge 127 (8th place) Luis Fabiano 33 years Sao Paulo 116 (11th place) Diego Souza 33 years Sao Paulo 130 (6th place) Washington 34 years Sao Paulo 126 (10th place) Kleber Pereira 34 years saints 102 (15th place) alecsander 35 years palm trees 105 (14th place) Romario 36 years Fluminense 154 (3rd place) Wellington Paulista 37 years Strength 106 (13th place) Paulo Baier 38 years Atlético-PR 108 (12th place) Evair 38 years Figueirense 101 (16th place)

CHECK THE LIST OF GABIGOL’S GOALS IN BRAZIL

All 100 goals of Gabigol in the Brazilian Edition round number Match number of goals 2013-Brazilian 16 Santos 2×0 Victory 1 2014-Brazilian 1 Santos 1 x 1 Sport 1 2014-Brazilian 4 Figueirense 0 x 2 Santos 1 2014-Brazilian 9 Santos 2 x 0 Criciuma 1 2014-Brazilian 12 Santos 3 x 0 Chapecoense 1 2014-Brazilian 17 Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Santos 1 2014-Brazilian 29 Palmeiras 1 x 3 Santos two 2014-Brazilian 32 Santos 1 x 2 International 1 2015-Brazilian 7 Atletico MG 2×2 Santos 1 2015-Brazilian 13 Santos 3 x 0 Figueirense 1 2015-Brazilian 15 Santos 2 x 0 Joinville two 2015-Brazilian 20 Santos 5 x 2 Avai 1 2015-Brazilian 26 Santos 4 x 0 Atletico MG two 2015-Brazilian 28 Santos 3 x 1 International 1 2015-Brazilian 38 Santos 5 x 1 Atletico PR two 2016-Brazilian 8 Santos 2 x 0 Sport 1 2016-Brazilian 10 Fluminense 2 x 4 Santos two 2016-Brazilian 14 Palmeiras 1 x 1 Santos 1 2016-Brazilian 15 Santos 3 x 1 Ponte Preta 1 2018-Brazilian 5 Santos 3 x 1 Paraná two 2018-Brazilian 9 Santos 5 x 2 Victory 1 2018-Brazilian 11 Santos 1 x 2 International 1 2018-Brazilian 15 Santos 1 x 1 Flamengo 1 2018-Brazilian 18 Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos 1 2018-Brazilian 21 Santos 2 x 0 Bahia 1 2018-Brazilian 22 Vasco 0 x 3 Santos 3 2018-Brazilian 24 Paraná 0 x 2 Santos two 2018-Brazilian 26 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Santos 1 2018-Brazilian 29 Santos 1 x 0 Corinthians 1 2018-Brazilian 30 Internacional 2 x 2 Santos 1 2018-Brazilian 31 Santos 3 x 0 Fluminense 1 2018-Brazilian 35 América-MG 2 x 1 Santos 1 2018-Brazilian 37 Santos 3 x 2 Atletico MG 1 2019-Brazilian 1 Flamengo 3 x 1 Cruzeiro 1 2019-Brazilian 6 Flamengo 3 x 2 Athletico-PR 1 2019-Brazilian 7 Flamengo 2 x 0 Fortaleza two 2019-Brazilian 9 CSA 0 x 2 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 10 Flamengo 6 x 1 Goiás two 2019-Brazilian 11 Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 12 Flamengo 3 x 2 Botafogo 1 2019-Brazilian 15 Vasco 1 x 4 Flamengo two 2019-Brazilian 16 Ceará 0 x 3 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 17 Flamengo 3 x 0 Palmeiras two 2019-Brazilian 18 Avai 0 x 3 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 19 Flamengo 1 x 0 Santos 1 2019-Brazilian 20 Cruzeiro 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 21 Flamengo 3 x 1 Internacional 1 2019-Brazilian 26 Fortress 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 29 Goiás 2 x 2 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 32 Flamengo 3 x 1 Bahia 1 2019-Brazilian 33 Gremio 0 x 1 Flamengo 1 2019-Brazilian 36 Palm trees 1 x 3 Flamengo two 2019-Brazilian 37 Flamengo 6 x 1 Avai 1 2020-Brazilian 4 Flamengo 1 x 1 Gremio 1 2020-Brazilian 5 Flamengo 1 x 1 Botafogo 1 2020-Brazilian 6 Santos 0 x 1 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 8 Flamengo 2 x 1 Fortaleza 1 2020-Brazilian 9 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 25 Flamengo 4 x 1 Santos two 2020-Brazilian 30 Goiás 0 x 3 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 23 Gremio 2 x 4 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 33 Sport 0 x 3 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 34 Flamengo 2 x 0 Vasco 1 2020-Brazilian 35 Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo 1 2020-Brazilian 36 Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians 1 2020-Brazilian 37 Flamengo 2 x 1 Internacional 1 2021-Brazilian 12 Bahia 0 x 5 Flamengo 3 2021-Brazilian 18 Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo 3 2021-Brazilian 4 Athletico-PR 2 x 2 Flamengo two 2021-Brazilian 31 Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia 1 2021-Brazilian 32 Sao Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo 1 2021-Brazilian 34 Internacional 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2021-Brazilian 36 Flamengo 2 x 1 Ceará 1 2022-Brazilian two Flamengo 3 x 1 Sao Paulo 1 2022-Brazilian 8 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2022-Brazilian 12 Flamengo 2 x 0 Cuiabá 1 2022-Brazilian 14 Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG 1 2022-Brazilian 15 Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo 1 2022-Brazilian 21 Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo 1

