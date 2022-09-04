Fortaleza vs Botafogo: see likely, where to watch, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

+ See Serie A standings

1 of 3 Everything you need to know about Fortaleza x Botafogo — Photo: ge Everything you need to know about Fortaleza x Botafogo — Photo: ge

Fortaleza comes from five consecutive victories in the competition. From the lantern and the 75% risk of relegation, Leão created wings, doubled the number of points in the first round and, with 100% success in the second, is already 12th in the classification – South American classification zone. For this Sunday’s duel, at home, Tricolor do Pici will have the support of the crowd. The last partial pointed to 56 thousand people confirmed in Castelão.

Botafogo in Ceará: check information for the game against Fortaleza

Botafogo has won just six points in the last 10 games and arrives for the match pressured by a win to get away from the relegation zone. Without winning in the second round, Bota faces four direct rivals in September, as the opponent of the most distant month is just five points away (before the start of the round).

Streaming: Globo (RJ, CE and squares) and Premiere 4. The ge follows the match in Real Time.

Narration and commentary: Globe – Luiz Roberto narrates, with comments by Paulo Nunes and Roger Flores, in addition to Sandro Meira Ricci at Central do Apito. Premiere – Narration by Eduardo Moreno, with comments by Conrado Santana and Danny Moraes.

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

The expectation is for the possibility of the return of midfielder Lucas Crispim, who was in transition in the last match. With no suspension for the match, Juan Pablo Vojvoda will send the best he has to the field. This is the best moment for Leão, who is looking for a sixth straight win in Serie A.

hanging: Fernando Miguel, Marcelo Boeck, Titi, Ceballos, Ronald, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Romarinho.

who is out: Valentin Depietri is in DM.

Probable team: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Ronald, Zé Welison; Moses, Robson, Thiago Galhardo.

2 of 3 Probable Fortaleza against Botafogo — Photo: ge Probable Fortress against Botafogo — Photo: ge

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

Luís Castro’s Botafogo will have at least one change in relation to the team that lost to Flamengo last weekend. With Saravia suspended and Daniel Borges injured, the Portuguese coach only has Rafael as a right-back in the squad and he is expected to start playing for the first time since he tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s debut of the season.

In addition to Rafael’s return, there is the possibility that Tiquinho Soares will start as a starter, despite returning from injury. The number 9, the team’s main reinforcement in the second transfer window, trained with the squad and the tendency is for him to start playing, but his debut is treated with caution.

hanging: Del Piage, Hugo and Jeffinho

Who is out: Saravia (suspended), Breno and Kayque (in treatment of knee surgery), Daniel Borges, Danilo Barbosa and Del Piage (in treatment of injuries not reported by Botafogo), Patrick de Paula (in treatment of facial paralysis), Carli, Carlinhos , Diego Gonçalves, Hugo and Sauer (in transition).

Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Rafael, Adryelson (Philipe Sampaio/Kanu), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Jeffinho and Tiquinho Soares (Júnior Santos).

3 of 3 Botafogo likely lineup for the game with Fortaleza — Photo: ge Botafogo likely lineup for the game with Fortaleza — Photo: ge