Francis at the beatification of John Paul I: He transmitted the goodness of the Lord

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

On the morning of this Sunday, September 4, Holy Mass was held with the Rite of Beatification of Pope John Paul I in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. In his homily, Pope Francis commented on the Gospel of the day, recalling Jesus’ demands to follow him, asking himself the meaning of his warnings.

follow Jesus

Reflecting the words of Jesus, the Pope said: “First of all, we see many people, a large crowd following Jesus”. “In moments of personal and social crisis when we are more exposed to feelings of anger or are afraid of anything that threatens our future, we are more vulnerable and so, on the wave of emotion, we entrust ourselves to those who with wit and cunning know ride this situation, taking advantage of society’s fears and promising to be the ‘savior’ who will solve the problems, when, in reality, what he wants is to increase his popularity and his own power”. But Francis warns: “The Gospel tells us that Jesus does not do this. God’s style is different, because he does not exploit our needs, he never takes advantage of our weaknesses to magnify himself. He, who doesn’t want to seduce us with deceit, doesn’t want to distribute easy joys, the oceanic crowds don’t care”, he also emphasizes.

the discernment



“So, instead of letting Himself be attracted by the allure of popularity, He asks each one to carefully discern the reasons why they follow Him and the consequences that this entails”

“In fact – Francis continues – one can follow the Lord for several reasons, and some of these – let’s admit it – are mundane: behind a perfect religious facade one can hide the mere satisfaction of one’s own needs, the search for personal prestige. , the desire to access a position, to have things under control, the desire to occupy space and obtain privileges, the aspiration to receive recognition, and much more. This happens today among Christians. But it’s not Jesus’ style; nor can it be the style of the disciple and the Church”. Following him, he continues, “means ‘taking up one’s cross’ (Lk 14:27): like him, carrying one’s own and others’ burdens, making life a gift, not a possession, spending it imitating magnanimous love and mercy that He has for us.”

Then pondering: “To achieve this, however, we must look more to Him than to ourselves, to learn the love that flows from the Crucified One”. Quoting John Paul I, we ourselves “are the object, on the part of God, of an unquenchable love”. “It does not go out: it never fades from our lives, it shines on us and illuminates even the darkest nights”. “To love, even if it costs the cross of sacrifice, silence, incomprehension, loneliness, annoyance and persecution”.

Quoting the new Beato, he clarified:

“If you want to kiss Jesus crucified, you cannot do so without leaning over the cross and letting some thorn in the crown, which is on the Lord’s head, pierce you. Love to the extreme, with all its thorns: not things in between, accommodations or a quiet life.”

Still talking about love or the fear of losing ourselves, giving up, or leaving things unfinished, Francis recalls that if we do this: “We end up living in half: without ever taking the decisive step, without taking off, without risking for the good, without really committing ourselves to others.

Living the Gospel fully

“Jesus asks us for this: live the Gospel and you will live life, not halfway, but to the fullest. no compromises”

“Brothers, sisters, the new Blessed lived like this: in the joy of the Gospel, without compromise, loving to the extreme. He embodied the disciple’s poverty, which is not just letting go of material goods, but above all overcoming the temptation to put myself at the center and seek my own glory. On the contrary, following the example of Jesus, he was a meek and humble shepherd. He regarded himself as the dust upon which God had deigned to write. In this line, he exclaimed: ‘The Lord has so recommended: be humble! Even if you have done great things, say: ‘we are useless servants’”.

Finally, Francis concluded his homily by recalling:

“With his smile, Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. It is beautiful a Church with a cheerful, serene and smiling face, which never closes its doors, which does not exacerbate hearts, which does not complain or hold grudges, which is not angry or impatient, does not present itself with rude manners, does not suffer from nostalgia for the past, falling into ‘retrocedismo’. Let us pray to this father and brother of ours and ask him to obtain for us ‘the smile of our soul’; the transparent one, the one who does not deceive: the smile of the soul, using his words, let us ask what he himself used to ask: ‘Lord, accept me as I am, with my faults, with my faults, but make make me as you wish’”.