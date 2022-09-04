From ex-girlfriend to religion: Justin Bieber’s 60+ tattoos – GQ

+



Justin Bieber performs at Rock in Rio 2022 this Sunday (4) and in São Paulo on September 14 and 15. (Photo: WireImage)

When the subject is tattoo and style, Justin bieber is one of the main references of the younger generation. The 28-year-old Canadian singer who performs this Sunday (4) at the Mundo do Rock in Rio 2022likes to be bold when it comes to his look.

No wonder, Bieber is a big fan of doodles and collects more than 60 drawings spread over his body, most of them concentrated in the upper part: arms, neck and chest.

With that in mind, the GQ Brazil decided to separate some curiosities about the singer’s taste justice (last album released last year) and also the meanings behind the tattoos immortalized in the skin of the pop star.

Only area of ​​the body free of tattoos

It is likely that we will never see a tattoo on Justin Bieber’s hands or fingers. This is because, interestingly, he has already declared during an interview on a US radio show that he will never tattoo this region of the body. And the reason is still a secret.

In the interview for SiriusXM, Bieber did not give many details of his decision, which according to him is final. He only stated that it is a “personal promise” and that he prefers to have his hands free of tattoos.

Justin Bieber made a promise to himself never to get his hands tattooed. (Photo: Publicity)

Honored relationships

Tattoo doesn’t always have to have a meaning. However, Justin Bieber likes to honor some people with his tattoos. As an example, the musician has immortalized two references to his mother Pattie Malette.

One of them, which was one of the first tattoos made by Bieber, was the Roman numeral “1975”, which refers to the year of birth of Pattie. The second tribute is a super realistic eye of the singer’s mother.

Justin Bieber and his tattoos (Photo: Instagram/Play)

Married to the model Hailey Baldwin (who has now adopted Bieber as his last name), Justin has a tattoo in connection with his wife. In January 2019, the same year the two walked down the aisle and made the union official, they also decided to get a tattoo together.

Bieber and Hailey tattooed the word “grace”, which in Portuguese means grace. The musician chose a not discreet place: just above one of his eyebrows, while Hailey did not disclose the location of hers (she is also a fan of tattoos and collects several).

Justin Bieber with the word ‘Grace’ tattooed above his eyebrow (Photo: Instagram/Play)

We got to the part of Justin Bieber’s most controversial tattoo. That’s because she is in honor of the artist’s ex-girlfriend, the actress and singer. Selena Gomez. The two had a relationship between 2011 and 2017, between comings and goings, and were for a long time the “darling couple of the moment”. At the time they were together, the singer tattooed a picture of Selena with angel wings.

In an interview for the American version of QA in 2018, the voice of Baby revealed that he even tried to smudge it, but it didn’t work and the tattoo remains firm and strong on his arm. “So I kind of tried to cover her face with eyeshadow, but people still know about this tattoo.”

Justin Bieber’s tattoo for Selena Gomez (Photo: WireImage)

religiosities

Justin Bieber is religious and we can see it in his tattoos. The singer collects a number of religious quotes on his body, including a cross centered on his chest, a portrait of Jesus on his leg, and even a biblical passage.

“Son of God”, which in Portuguese means “Son of God” is a phrase that appears just above the navel.

Justin Bieber and his tattoos (Photo: @evanpaterakis)

On his back, the star has a quote from Psalm 119:105 of the Bible, which in translation into Portuguese means: “Your word is a lamp that illuminates my steps and a light that illuminates my path.”

Justin Bieber’s tattooed back (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

career references

Bieber was discovered as a child, in mid-2008 and 2009. And it didn’t take long for him to become a worldwide phenomenon. In 2010, he was already the artist teen most acclaimed around the world. His first album was released in 2012, and guess what? He still carries the name on his arm to this day. The word believe is one of the 60-odd tattoos by the artist, who also has Purpose (2015 album) tattooed on belly.

Variety of symbols and designs

Justin Bieber at the 2022 Grammy Awards (Photo: FilmMagic)

Now that we’ve told you the main facts about Justin Bieber’s tattoos, it’s time for the generic designs that are also all over the artist’s body. He has tattooed a bear, a tiger, a lion, an owl, a water, birds, a rose, a compass, a drawing of an Indian, a clown, angel wings and much more.