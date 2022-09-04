Galaxy Tab Activ 4 Pro is Samsung’s new rugged tablet with Snapdragon 778G – All in Technology

After a series of rumors and leaks, Samsung has finally made its newest rugged tablet official, the Galaxy Tab Activ 4 Pro. The device comes with a 10.1″ LCD display that features 1920×1200 resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches.

Inside, the Galaxy Tab Activ 4 Pro works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor alongside 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of built-in storage. There’s also a generous 7,600mAh battery that accepts easy replacement via the removable cover. In addition, it includes an S Pen for use with the display.

See too:

In terms of connectivity, Samsung has added support for GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet also has a fingerprint reader for greater protection and Android 12 operating system. In addition, it has MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certifications for protection against drops and water.

Main specifications:

Screen: 10.1″ TFT LCD with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution

10.1″ TFT LCD with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution Processor: 6nm octa-core (possibly Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G)

6nm octa-core (possibly Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) RAM: 4GB or 6GB

4GB or 6GB Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB

64GB or 128GB Back camera: 13 MP (f/1.9)

13 MP (f/1.9) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)

8 MP (f/2.0) Drums: 7,600 mAh removable

7,600 mAh removable Operating System: Android 12, under One UI

Others: NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, IP68, MIL-STD-810H protection, fingerprint reader

About availability, Samsung’s new tablet will be available from September in parts of Europe. In addition, it will arrive in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Middle East. However, its price is still unknown!