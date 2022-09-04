Galtier reveals conversation and account of Neymar’s reaction to being on the bench

Credit: PSG Disclosure

PSG won one more in Ligue 1. In a game valid for the sixth round, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes, away from home, by 3×0. Mbappé, twice, and Nuno Mendes were responsible for the winning goals.

Flying at the beginning of the season and breaking marks, Neymar started the match on the bench. Asked about the decision, coach Galtier revealed that he had a conversation with the Brazilian and ruled out any possibility of intrigue.

“There is always a risk of breaking a dynamic if the player does not accept the decision. I had a conversation with him on Friday. He had already come out against Toulouse with fatigue and received blows. I made the decision and he accepted it well,” said Galtier.

Neymar came in at 20 of the second half and with the match practically set. The Brazilian took to the field in place of Mbappé, who had scored both goals so far. Soon after, Nuno Mendes gave final numbers to the duel in the rebound of a kick on the Brazilian’s crossbar.

WHAT A SIN THAT NEYMAR BALL ON THE BEAM pic.twitter.com/FkHrjBL1U4 — neymar jr editor (@l7ney) September 3, 2022

The idea of ​​sparing Neymar also has to do with PSG’s upcoming games. On Tuesday, the team debuts in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus, at 16:00 (GMT).

“We are doing well, we are scoring goals. It’s consistent in the game, the players’ state of mind is very good. They show a strong desire to be very connected on the field. The Champions League is another level. It will be a different game for Juve, which I watched closely this afternoon (1-1 draw with Fiorentina) and for us too compared to what we experienced this Saturday night. Juventus are used to playing this competition, we will have to make a lot of effort, stay very compact defensively, even if we want to score goals”, projected the PSG coach.