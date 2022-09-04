Germany wants passengers to pay the ticket only at check-in

An unusual proposal from the German government could force airlines to receive ticket money only “at the last minute of the flight”.

Image: Lufthansa





The proposal came from Transport Minister Bernd Althusmann, who again raised the idea that passengers should “pay when they fly”, to combat possible delays and interruptions by airlines, something that became common in Europe in 2022, when the pandemic decreased in intensity and the flow of travelers grew, taking companies ill-prepared to handle the number of travelers.

As controversial and strange as it may be, the proposal will be debated at the Federal Council on the 16th, and consists of the passenger making the reservation of the ticket, but the payment itself will only be made at the time of your check inwhich analysts understand as contradictory, as this will cause even more operational burden to the airport agent.

However, according to the politician, this measure would have “few additional costs for airlines, as well as protecting travelers from various problems”. He points out that companies would have to work even harder to get the flight out as promised, reports BTN Europe.





Consumer Rights protection associations supported the idea, but stressed that it has to be something viable, even to avoid creating a parallel market for selling unpaid reservations. Cancellation fees and other extras could be charged to consumers.

In practice, this model tends to fail, since airlines work with several cost variables, and the amount they spend on the trip is directly related to the number of passengers who are about to board that flight, so not being sure will directly affect cost planning.



