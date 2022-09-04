Girlfriend and co-worker of the Brazilian who tried to kill CK speak for the 1st time

A young woman identified only as Ámbar, who would be the girlfriend of Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, the Brazilian who tried to kill Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and a man who identified himself as Nicolás, who would have gotten a job selling cotton- sweet for the criminal, since he would head the sales scheme of this product in Buenos Aires, gave an interview on the night of this Friday (2) to the Telefe broadcaster and talked about the impressions they had of the accused.

Journalists first asked about any possible ideological leanings of Montiel and whether he used to talk about politics.

“If we talked about politics at any point, I don’t remember… honestly, we would go to work and we were always busy… We just worked, we went outside sometimes a little… ‘What’s up, man… Are you ok? Yes…’ And we form a group on WhatsApp and we always talk like this… And there are people that we divide by zone… Some go to the north zone, others to the Microcentro… And anyway, no there’s nothing… People are looking for things, but we have nothing to do with it”, said Nicolás, trying to detach himself from any deeper relationship with the now famous co-worker.

“We talked about it in a normal way, like everyone else, in a normal way… No mobilization or that kind of thing… We all have opinions on these matters, but it has nothing to do with what he did and that doesn’t matter. it binds us to nothing… We said, ‘ah, the dollar went up 20 pesos more, but that was it, we were going to work, drink some, finally work and there are people working everywhere… In my case, I have two jobs, we are following, we are surviving”, added the person in charge of Montiel.

“He complained about the economy, but that’s something that everyone talks about, it wasn’t something with aggression or violence… It’s a daily thing, every day we complain about the dollar, about the economy”, said Ámbar.

In the aftermath, the pair were asked about Montiel, whose nickname is Tedi, showing some signs of being a violent individual.

“No, never… Tedi was one of the most relaxed profiles I’ve ever seen… A person who talked, told jokes… No… Look, I don’t know… See him there, in front of the cameras , and seeing what he did… I don’t know… It was like I saw someone else… I don’t know what happened, hearing people say it was planned… No, no… That’s not it’s been said in the press… That’s a lie, he worked with me every day and came with me every day… No, no… And… This must be something that was done at the moment and not we have nothing to do with it”, reported Nicolás.

Montiel’s girlfriend seems to be more nervous, all the time. About an interview they gave a few weeks ago, working on the street, in which the couple said xenophobic things against Bolivians, classifying those who depend on social programs as bums, the young woman explained that everything happened by chance.

“It was by chance… We were there and we were interviewed by ‘Chronicle’, and he spoke first, then I spoke… And that was it… It was by chance, we didn’t look for it or anything”, he explained.

Afterwards, she told how she met Montiel and how he entered her circle of work and friendships.

“I met him at a party, then we were friends for a while… Then at another party we got to know each other better and the others too, and he got a job, and then, how do you say? We started to have a certain friendship”, remembered.

“I’m very afraid, because of the threats… Afraid of what could happen to me tomorrow, of what could happen to us… We are quite scared”, Amber stopped talking, getting lost in words.

About a man identified as Mario, who would be a friend of Montiel’s since adolescence, and who gave interviews talking about the criminal’s personality, the girlfriend was upset.

“No, I don’t believe that… In fact, we don’t even know this guy… He’s someone who seems to have come out of nowhere, we don’t know if this is real or not… No, I don’t recognize him”, said the young woman. .

A journalist then asks if Montiel had really been bullied during his life, as reported by his supposed friend Mario. Nicolás raises the tone and says he doesn’t know anything about it, but that, even if it were true, it wouldn’t be justified, at least for them who are not professionals in the mental health area.

“I was bullied for a good part of my life and I didn’t go around pulling a gun around… So that’s how the psychological experts will find out, we’re not psychologists”, he concluded.