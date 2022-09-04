Globo commentators praise Tiquinho Soares in his debut for Botafogo: ‘Different. great hire’

the debut of Tiquinho Soares with the shirt of Botafogoin victory over the Strength 3-1 this Sunday (4/9), at Arena Castelão, was highly praised by commentators from TV Globo. Shirt 9, who arrived from Olympiacosdid not score, but participated a lot in the match and managed dangerous submissions.

– Is different. He dominates them all, takes hits, does the spin, holds for the approach of the midfielders… Now, what does he do for a while, right? The ball occasionally hits him, but little by little he manages, this will happen with the frequency of the games. But you see he’s different – said Roger Flores.

– How important what Tiquinho does, to sustain the play so that the midfielder can get closer. Botafogo had difficulty with that, not now. With this player, the team wins in the aerial ball and in the movement he has between the lines of the defensive sector. He played a lot, helped the team to come out from behind, has a lot of strength and will be of great use during the championship. great hire – highlighted Paulo Nunes.

Tiquinho Soares ended up being replaced 32 minutes into the second half by Junior Santos. Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday to receive the America-MG at the Nilton Santos Stadium.