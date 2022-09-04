goals from the match of the 25th round of the Brazilian

Red Bull Bragantino opened a two-goal advantage against Palmeiras tonight (3), but the championship leader, with a B team, managed to recover and reduced the damage with a 2 to 2. The duel was valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

The home team took advantage of the almost reserve team of Alviverde, went to the attack and opened the scoring in the 24th minute of the first half.

In a lateral free kick, Aderlan deflected it with his head and Luan Cândido, alone, completed the goal on the second post (see below).

Bragança Paulista’s team followed better and, after a mistake by the Palmeiras defense, expanded. Artur got the ball under control after Kuscevic missed, started at speed and kicked in the corner (watch below).

In stoppage time of the first stage, Vanderlan took the leftovers, sent them to the area and had a little help from Cleiton.

The goalkeeper of Braga went to share with defender Luan, from Palmeiras, missed the punch and sent it against his own goal.

In the second half, some holders took to the field and Verdão launched an attack.

In the 26th minute, Luan from Palmeiras crossed to Merentiel, who dominated the defender’s back, fixed it and sent it to the net without letting the ball fall. The Uruguayan left everything the same: 2 to 2.

Luan Cândido opens the scoring for Bragantino

Artur expands to Braga

Palmeiras cash in on Cleiton failure

Merentiel draws for Palmeiras