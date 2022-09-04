Google’s Android 14 May Come With Satellite Connection

Android 13 has barely hit the market and Google is already working on the next generation. However, this version may come with a great new feature: satellite connection. According to Google Vice President for Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Play and Google Photos, Hiroshi Lockheimer, in a Twitter post, the system will come with satellite connectivity.

If it is actually implemented, it will be something very useful for emergency situations or for connections in inhospitable regions, where smartphones usually cannot find the signal, whether 5G, 4G, or even 3G and Edge. On his Twitter, he said: “Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!”

Translating, he says that it is “it’s amazing to think about user experiences with smartphones that can connect to satellites”. In addition, it talks about the evolution of connection technologies since Android was released.

“When we launched the G1 in 2008, it seemed like overkill to get 3G and Wi-Fi to work. Now, we are creating for satellites. Too much!” Finally, Lockheimer said he was “excited to support our partners in making all of this available in the next version of Android!”

There is still no information on whether this satellite connection feature will be available on Android 13, nor if it is something exclusive to Android 14. However, it is known that it will be necessary to include some hardware in the devices.

Satellite Connectivity

Apple is also working on the idea of ​​launching its own satellite connection service with the iPhone 14 line. There is still no confirmation of this type of connectivity, but this information should be released at the launch of the smartphone, which is scheduled to take place next week.

We reported that Starlink and T-Mobile have entered into an agreement and announced that they are entering this market. In addition, it states that they can partner with Google and Apple in their future projects.

Check the tweet: