Haaland scores, but City only draw with Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Manchester City faced each other in the sixth round of the Premier League and ended in a 1-1 draw. Haaland scored for the visitors, while Bailey scored for the hosts.

The draw meant that Guardiola’s men missed the chance to take the lead in the tournament, as Arsenal only play tomorrow (04), against Manchester United.

Manchester City’s focus now is on the game on September 6, Tuesday, when the team visits Sevilla, in a game valid for the group stage of the Champions League.

Wasted!

City came very close to opening the scoring after just three minutes of play. After a good collective play, Walker faced goalkeeper Martínez, but he exaggerated his strength and sent the ball far from the goal.

city ​​better

Even playing away from home, the team led by Guardiola was better on the pitch and managed to create more chances to score. After Walker, De Bruyne and Gündogan also had opportunities to score.

Haaland does his part

The young Norwegian is going through a great phase at the English club and had collective help to open the scoring. At four minutes of the second half, De Bruyne scored with Bernardo Silva and crossed in measure for the striker.

Making history

The goal scored by Haaland made him make Premier League history. That’s because he equaled the record of Mick Quinn, who also only needed six games to score ten goals in the tournament.

Aston Villa tie

Despite City’s pressure to score one more, it was Aston Villa who did. Bailey took advantage of Ramsey’s play to hit first and leave the score even.