Haaland scores but Manchester City trips over Aston Villa to slip Premier League lead

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Aston Villa, away from home, for the 6th round of the Premier League

O Manchester City he left escape the opportunity to take the lead gives Premier League. Playing this Saturday (03) at Villa Park, Pep Guardiola’s team was 1-1 draw in front of Aston Villain commitment by the 6th round of the English Championship. The match was an attraction with broadcast exclusive for Star+ subscribers.

The Citizens’ goal was scored by the Erling Haaland phenomenonwhich now has ten goals in six games. the house owners tied with Leon Bailey.

The result ‘freed the bar’ from coach Steven Gerrardwho would see his team in the dangerous relegation zone in case of defeat at home.

Needing to win to keep on the hunt for the lead, Manchester City had a first half of broad domainending the initial step with 70% ball possession. Still, he didn’t have what Pep Guardiola likes the most: spaces.

With tight defensive lines and a confident performance by Tyrone Mings for 45 minutes, the owners of the house gave few opportunities to the phenomenon Haalandwho failed to shoot on goal even once.

The best chances of citizens were born with Kevin De Bruyne. First, shooting from long distance, and then triggering İlkay Gündogan in long ball. On both occasions, the defense got the better of it with some ease.

The main move of the first half, however, was from Aston Villa.

After launch sugary by Douglas Luiz on the back of the defence, Watkins appeared free and finished, but the ball passed in front of the goal from Ederson.

If opportunities did not arise in the first half to HaalandO phenomenon was lethal in the first chance that emerged around the break.

Ball well worked by the right wing up to the feet of Kevin De Bruynewhat crossed with affection on the second beam and found the shirt 9 free and attentive to complement for networks.

The City goal woke up Aston Villa, who grew offensively and began to create problems for Pep Guardiola’s defence.

The improvement of the home team was crowned. And everything went through the delivery on the field of Douglas Luiz, who fought for the top and recovered a ball in the attack of Aston Villa.

personal play of Ramsey on the left and crossing as far as Baileywhat filled the foot and stuffed the nets of goalkeeper Ederson.

The two teams still flirted with the winning goal, but the result in Birmingham was a draw.

Best moments

Championship status

Aston Villa arrives at 6 points and closes the game 17th place. Manchester City now have 14 pointsreaching the 2nd position in the table.

The guy: Erling Haaland

ten goals in six gamesrepeating a feat unheard of since Mick Quinn in 1992. Erling Haaland has shown round after round that he was the missing piece of the already LETHAL Manchester City’s attack under Pep Guardiola.

A goal machine.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sorry: John McGinn

It was Steven Gerrard’s offensive choice to try to bring danger in midfield to Pep Guardiola’s team. And that’s exactly what he didn’t get.

He gave way to Philippe Coutinho at the start of the second half.

next games

Aston Villa will only return to the field next Saturday (10th), when they will visit the Leicester.

The Manchester City team will face the sevilleon Tuesday (06), for the group stage of Uefa Champions League.

Datasheet

ASTON VILLA X MANCHESTER CITY

GOALS: Leon Bailey (74′), for Aston Villa; Erling Haaland (50′), for Manchester City

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash (Young), Konsa, Mings and Digne; Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn (Philippe Coutinho), Ramsey and Bailey (Buendia); Watkins. Technician: Steven Gerrard.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker (Aké), Stones, Rúben Dias and Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva (Mahrez) and De Bruyne; Foden and Haaland. Technician: Pep Guardiola.