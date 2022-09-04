Here’s What Keaton’s Batman Scene In Superman Lives Would Look Like

Starring Nicolas Cage, the canceled Superman Lives almost brought the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman. Find out what your participation would be like!

Nonetheless, Superman Lives would become one of the most famous unproduced projects of all time. The production spent two years in development before being shelved in 1998. Subsequently, several concept images and photos of Nicolas Cage in his costume appeared.

Kevin Smith also wrote drafts for Superman Lives and told several funny stories that happened in his time on the project, including the producer’s bizarre insistence Jon Peters in making Cage’s Superman fight a giant spider.

in the documentary The Death of “Superman Lives”: What Happened?, Smith revealed that a big reason he wanted to write the film was to include a scene with Batman. While George Clooney was the then-current Dark Knight of cinemas, Burton planned to include Michael Keaton reprising Batman in Superman Lives.

Later, the actor himself confirmed his involvement (via Screenrant), although when asked if he was playing Batman, he responded with “Not exactly”. In the draft written by Smith, Batman’s cameo would take place during Superman’s funeral, where he would address the grieving crowd.

The funeral would have been broadcast on a giant TV screen in Metropolis. That screen would have been hacked by Batman, who would offer his and Gotham’s condolences for Superman’s death. He would also declare of the fallen hero, killed by Apocalypse.

“Superman has fought a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way. Honor this fallen soldier well by keeping his memory alive in the face of this adversity.”, Batman would have said. The scene would be short, but certainly remarkable. What are his thoughts on this? Comment in our Telegram group!

