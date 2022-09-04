‘House of the Dragon’: The Targaryen Family Tree Explained

dragon housethe long awaited prequel from Game of Thrones from HBO, the platform has finally arrived.

House Targaryen is at the center of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.

The 10-episode series takes place about 200 years before the events of War of Thrones, when the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one government.

So for those wondering who had the Targaryan name before Daenerys, we introduce the messiest family in Westeros…

Aegon the Conqueror

Inside A song of ice and fire, the series of books on which it is based thronesauthor George RR Martin explains that, similar to real life Before Christ and Anno Domini, dates in Westeros are described as either “Before the Conquest” (BC) or “After the Conquest” (AD).

The conquest in question occurred when Aegon, ancestor of Daenerys, conquered all of Westeros with his dragons, uniting the seven kingdoms under a single ruler.

It has been suggested that Ty Tennant, son of the star of Doctor whoDavid Tennant, can play Aegon in dragon housewhich means there may be some flashbacks in the next few episodes.

Aegon I Targaryen died in AD 37 and was succeeded by his eldest son, Aenys I Targaryen.

The Targaryens held themselves above the laws of men and thus practiced incestuous marriage and polygamy.

On style War of Thrones, Aenys married his eldest daughter, Rhaena, to his eldest son and heir, Prince Aegon. This union caused a great uproar, and Aenys fled to Dragonstone before dying in 42 AD.

Aenys’ sixth son Maegor returned from exile and slew Aegon and his dragon Mercury to regain the Iron Throne.

After his mysterious death in AD 48, Maegor was succeeded by Aenys’ only remaining heir, Jaehaerys.

The House of the Dragon begins with the rule of Viserys I Targaryen

Jaehaerys ruled wisely for 55 years until his grandson, Viserys I Targaryen succeeded him in 103 AD. Dragon House.

Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, chose his daughter from his first marriage to Lady Aemma Arryn, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to succeed him over Daemon (Matt Smith), his younger brother and rightful heir. of the throne.

spoiler alert: After the death of their respective spouses, Rhaenyra and Daemon were married in 120 CE and had three more children, Aegon the Younger, Viserys and Visenya, who was stillborn.

When Viserys died in AD 129, his widow and second wife, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower defied Viserys’ last will and crowned her son Aegon II while Rhaenyra resided at Dragonstone.

Rhaenyra declared war for the succession, dividing the kingdom and slaying thousands of men and several dragons.

After slaying Rhaenyra with his dragon, Aegon II pledged his daughter and only daughter, Jaehaera, to Rhaenyra’s eldest surviving son, Aegon the Younger, and named them heirs.

between two series

In 131 CE, Aegon II was poisoned by his own advisors and 11-year-old Aegon the Younger ascended the throne as Aegon III Targaryen.

Aegon III died in 157 CE of tuberculosis and was succeeded by his eldest son, Daeron I Targaryen, born to his second wife, Queen Daenaera Velaryon.

In AD 160, Daeron was killed without an heir and succeeded by his younger brother Baelor I Targaryen.

Baelor committed suicide by starvation and was succeeded in 171 CE by his uncle Prince Viserys, brother of Aegon III.

Viserys II was succeeded by his eldest son, Aegon IV, who was rumored to be involved in his father’s death.

Aegon was succeeded by his son Daeron II after legitimizing many bastard children, including Daemon Blackfyre, who rebelled against the king and was killed.

Daeron II was succeeded by his second son, Aerys I Targaryen, in 209 AD

Aerys I’s younger brother Maekar was named heir and succeeded him in 221 CE, reigning for 12 years. Maekar I’s youngest son, Aegon V, was later crowned “The Unlikely”, as he was the fourth son of a fourth son.

The events of Game of Thrones begin

Aegon V’s second son, Jaehaerys II Targaryen, ascended the throne in AD 259, but died after only three years of rule and was succeeded by his only son, Aerys II Targaryen, also known as… “The Mad King”.

Here begins the premise of War of Thrones.

Aerys’ reign would prove to be the one that ended the Targaryen dynasty. Aerys named his friend Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance) as his Hand of the King.

Increasingly jealous, Aerys appointed Tywin’s heir, Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), to his Kingsguard in 281 AC, leaving Tywin with his son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), whom Tywin himself despises for being a dwarf. , as heir.

Meanwhile, Aerys’ heir Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, the older brother of Viserys and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), has secretly married Lyanna Stark, engaged to his cousin Lord Robert Baratheon (played by Mark Addy), and fathered Jon Snow (Kit Harington). ). This revelation comes to a head in the final season of War of Thrones when Jon Snow is revealed to be Daenerys’ nephew, which is, in a small way, strange.

Robert then proclaimed his intention to claim the Iron Throne due to his grandmother being Princess Rhaelle Targaryen, the youngest daughter of King Aegon V Targaryen.

Robert killed Rhaegar and Jaime Lannister, earning his nickname “Kingslayer” and killed Aerys in King’s Landing’s throne room.

After his victory and Lyanna’s death, Robert married Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to secure an alliance with House Lannister.

Meanwhile, Aerys’ remaining heirs, Viserys and Daenerys, fled to Essos, where they attempted to recruit followers and reclaim the Iron Throne.

So we join the first series and chaos ensues.

dragon house It began Sunday, August 21 at 9pm on HBO. It will be available to stream on HBO Max.