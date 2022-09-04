How did the cast of The Walking Dead deal with character deaths?

Since the first season of The Walking Deadfans have to deal with the death of several characters during the episodes and it’s no different with the actors in the cast.

If there’s one thing the apocalyptic zombie series doesn’t spare, it’s taking out the characters, whether they’re new or the oldest and most beloved. A curiosity is that the cast also needed to deal with these goodbyes behind the scenes.

Sarah Waybe Callieswho played Lori Grimes, wife of the protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), told in an interview with rolling stone how the actors came to face the death of the characters and, that often not even the cast themselves know initially who would leave the production.

“We developed a set of ‘death dinners. It gives everyone a chance to prepare and say, ‘We’re going to miss you so much,’” she explained.

Originating from the comic book, the television series The Walking Dead was launched in August 2011 and has 11 seasons, the last one was launched in August of last year and was divided into three blocks by the broadcaster AMC. The last eight episodes of the series will be in October this year.

The Walking Dead is a collection of comics originally created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. In Brazil, the series is available on Star+ and Netflix.

Remember the death of great characters from The Walking Dead

Hershel Greene

Some deaths in the series were traumatic and marked the history of The Walking Dead, one of them was lived by Scott Wilson, Hershel Greene, he was the father of Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Owner of a farm, the character had a small impasse with Rick in the first few seasons, but they became great friends. Hershel died at the hands of The Governor (David Morrissey) during season 4 of the series having his head cut off.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Sasha Williams

Sasha Williams, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, also died in a shocking way when she sacrificed herself for Rick’s group, she ends up falling into the hands of the villain Negan, who takes her inside a coffin on his way back to Alexandria. When opened, she comes out of there already transformed into a zombie.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Beth Greene

Beth Greene, played by Emily Kinney, also marked the history of the series, she was Maggie’s younger sister and was known for her sweet way, but who learned to deal with the madness of the apocalyptic world. She dies in Season 5 getting shot in the head during a confrontation with some enemies.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.