How much does a solar panel cost in a residence and if it is possible to eliminate the energy bill with the investment; check out

São José do Rio Preto, September 3, 2022, by Sérgio Carrieri – The solar plate or photovoltaic panel, has become an economical and clean source of electrical energy. Even more so in times of scarcity of rain and high inflation in electricity bills. In addition, being able to reduce the energy bill is just one of several reasons to invest in this technology.

In this way, the Superpix diary comes to bring more details about this electricity generating matrix that delights more and more consumers. After all, being able to buy a clean system that does not harm the environment is increasingly affordable. However, even with all the added financial benefits, it is still relatively expensive for Brazilians.

What is the average price of solar panel system?

First, the installation cost will vary depending on the size of the project, in addition to a number of factors that can influence the final price. Either up or down, according to an article published on December 20 in Portal G1. That is, even the height of the roof where the installation will take place is decisive for the cost of the work.

Currently, there are small systems for residential purposes that start at values ​​close to R$ 13 thousand. But that allow the possibility of gradually increasing according to the needs of the residents. You can also choose to use solar energy only for those appliances that consume more energy, such as showers and air conditioning.

Is it possible to reduce the cost of electricity to zero?

It is not possible just for bureaucratic reasons, since, by law, distributors can charge a minimum amount even when there is no consumption. It’s called the maintenance cost to keep the entire system available at any given time. Therefore, solar energy technology can eliminate consumption, but not the consumer’s bill.

Finally, there are also more and more credit offers from banks and cooperatives facilitating financing for solar energy. Both for homes and industries, it is an investment that usually pays off in 25 years or less.

How does the solar panel system work?

The solar panel or Photovoltaic Panel is the most important item in the capture system, as it absorbs solar energy and transforms it into electrical energy. It is composed of several layers of photovoltaic cells with semiconductor materials. As a result, sunlight is absorbed creating a photovoltaic effect with the help of silicon components.

Right away you can see that it is a high-tech and complex system, but it has been increasingly accessible for some time. In principle, it is a practically universal model used all over the world, with few variations. Especially for the robustness and efficiency recognized in this model.